Brownshirts Close Down UC Santa Cruz Republican Meeting

A couple of weeks ago my wife and I saw a local production of the iconic “Cabaret”. This is the story of how the Brownshirts in 1930’s Germany stopped free speech, personal thoughts and freedom for those they did not like. They were also called Fascists—UC Santa Cruz has a revival of Brownshirts Fascists invading their campus. In this case, stopping the College Republicans from meeting. Ironically the Brownshirts called the Republicans “fascists”! “Shortly after the CR meeting convened, one student entered the ground floor room of McHenry Library to ask attendees which group was assembling. After being informed that the meeting was a gathering of College Republicans, the student returned about 15-20 minutes later with company. “White Supremacist, fascist sympathizing College Republicans are having a meeting at McHenry library, room 0332. Everybody be aware of this violent racist activity happening everyday on this campus!” he wrote, adding that “We need a movement of people on this campus that rejects the ‘right of assembly,’ or ‘right of free speech’ for white supremacists and fascists.” The Nazi’s are alive and bullying in Santa Cruz—will the Chancellor care? Were the cops called, people arrested or expelled? Apparently not. Thus giving power to the Brownshirts.

Students storm library, shut down College Republicans meeting

Celine Ryan, Campus Reform, 10/18/17

A College Republicans meeting at the University of California, Santa Cruz was taken over by protesters screaming that the group’s existence is a threat to the safety of students.

Calling the CR members “fascists,” “racists,” and “white supremacists,” the protesters refused to have a civil conversation, proclaiming that “dialogue is violence.”

Shortly after the CR meeting convened, one student entered the ground floor room of McHenry Library to ask attendees which group was assembling. After being informed that the meeting was a gathering of College Republicans, the student returned about 15-20 minutes later with company.

“As a Democrat, I am embarrassed that some people on the left act this way. They give all of us a terrible name.” One of the ringleaders of the protest was student activist Haik Adamian, who posted an announcement in the official UCSC Student Facebook group calling on students to deny the CR group its First Amendment rights.

“White Supremacist, fascist sympathizing College Republicans are having a meeting at McHenry library, room 0332. Everybody be aware of this violent racist activity happening everyday on this campus!” he wrote, adding that “We need a movement of people on this campus that rejects the ‘right of assembly,’ or ‘right of free speech’ for white supremacists and fascists.”