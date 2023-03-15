Brownshirts Take Over UC Davis–By Invitation of Chancellor

By

Watch: Left-Wing Activists Smash Windows, Are Arrested at UC Davis Charlie Kirk Event

ALANA MASTRANGELO, Breitbart, 3/14/23

Left-wing and LGBTQ activists at UC Davis were arrested after vandalizing university property on Tuesday during an event featuring Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk. The incident came just hours after UC Davis chancellor Gary S. May declared Kirk a “proponent of hate” and encouraged students to “neutralize and negate” TPUSA’s influence on campus.

Protestors carrying banners that read, “Queers Bash Back,” and, “Bash Fash,” were seen on video smashing glass windows while police officers tried to fend them off.

Additional footage showed police outside taking down masked protesters who appeared to be carrying spray paint cans.

Police also clashed with banner-wielding protesters who were chanting, “fight back!” as they tried to advance toward the building where the Turning Point USA event was being held.

A UC Davis campus police spokesperson told Breitbart News that “two people were arrested after spray painting the outside of the building.”

“I’m not sure what the exact charges are, but that’s what they were doing,” the spokesperson said.

The police spokesperson added that he did not have information on the identities of the individuals who were arrested and that, so far, no arrests have been made in connection to the smashed glass windows on the university’s campus doors.

The left-wing and LGBTQ activists were also seen carrying banners that read, “Protect Trans Kids,” and, “Fascists Off Campus.”

The violence by protesters arrived on the heels of UC Davis chancellor Gary S. May releasing a video in which he referred to Kirk as a “proponent of hate” and falsely claimed the Turning Point USA founder has “advocated for violence against transgender individuals.”

May also proclaimed that while the university “can’t control how these groups [TPUSA] operate,” the campus community can “work together to neutralize and negate their influence.”