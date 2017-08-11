By

Congress get a subsidize health care program—because they lied and filed a document to the IRS claiming to be a “small business” with under 50 employees—if we did that, we go to jail. At the State level, Sacramento loves to break the law—not just with the protection of illegal aliens, but with forcing workers to pay bribes to unions if they want to work for the State—that is called extortion. If you or I did that, we would be in jail. “Witness the High Speed Rail legacy project by Governor Jerry Brown which was recently told by the courts that indeed they must follow all those pesky little environmental guidelines which they, Brown and his administration, imposed to “save the planet.” Lawsuits and further delays will now follow. How’s that for karma? And, while we’re at it, why would Jerry Brown believe this inane boondoggle should be exempt from the very laws he touts for all the rest of us? The word for this is either corruption o hypocrisy—wrong on all counts. I would make it mandatory that government follow all the laws, like we do—or the officials responsible lose their jobs, automatically. What do you think?

Bureaucrats should have same set of rules as citizens

By Fred Hall, Dinuba Sentinel, 8/10/17

How many of you have noticed that, while governmental rules and regulations regarding the environment are perfectly permissible for the great unwashed public, our leaders feel projects and schemes on the part of the bureaucracy and their agencies should be exempt from those same hobbling, time consuming guidelines?

Witness the High Speed Rail legacy project by Governor Jerry Brown which was recently told by the courts that indeed they must follow all those pesky little environmental guidelines which they, Brown and his administration, imposed to “save the planet.” Lawsuits and further delays will now follow. How’s that for karma? And, while we’re at it, why would Jerry Brown believe this inane boondoggle should be exempt from the very laws he touts for all the rest of us?

Embarrassingly, I must admit to having a small attack of schadenfreude this past weekend when I read an article in the newspaper where The San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution District was whining about being held to Federal E.P.A. standards. Seems they felt they should be “cut some slack” when it comes to meeting Federal guidelines.

Have you ever dealt with those folks and asked them for any kind of relief from one of their many ridiculous mandates and meaningless rules? If the Federal government fines them for failing to be in compliance, the money to pay for such will come out of the pocket of the taxpaying citizen anyway. That little clutch of bureaucrats at San Joaquin Valley Air will just continue on their Prius assisted way.

Schadenfreude, if your interested and are unfamiliar with the word, deals with the feeling of exhilaration one gets at the misfortune of others. I know, I am ashamed but their problem just seemed so richly deserved and appropriate there was a moment of selfish pleasure.

Come to think about it, is there any reason that those in government should be able to live by a separate set of rules than those who pay their upkeep? Simply put, there should be one set of rules to cover citizens as well as the bureaucrats.

Let’s just start with all these generous government pensions plans which are either unfunded or not funded at all. Pensions, in general, disappeared from the private sector 20-30 years ago. With the increased cost of paying taxes and dealing with regulations covering the instruments to fund pensions, private business could no longer underwrite or support this benefit for employees.

Bureaucrats will say that pensions are needed to entice people to work for the government because of the low pay. What low pay? Maybe at one time but not today. Survey after survey show that public sector salaries exceed the private sector by about 50 percent. Check for yourself and see how the disparity has grown between private sectors over the years.

When your neighbor who works for the government retires he or she is guaranteed a comfortable living. You have no such guarantee because you will ultimately be held responsible for the guaranteed payment of the pension of that bureaucrat.

Like a fish, this rot begins from the head. Legislative bodies—local, city, county, state or federal—should have to live with the standards they establish every time they enact a law or establish some inane and costly regulation.

Having government is one thing, but I’m pretty sure that the Founding Fathers never intended for the governing body to be a ruling class, holding sway over citizens. I would suggest to the bureaucracy if they are unwilling to live under a rule or regulation which they are contemplating—forget about it! Whether it deals with daily life, health care or the environment, bureaucrats should live under the laws which they pass.

But, as always, that’s only one man’s opinion..

Fred Hall is publisher of the Sentinel