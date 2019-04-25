Burglary Tourism” Comes to California and Simi Valley

By

This story is persona for me. I live in Simi Valley, which according to the FBI is one of the safest cities in the nation for crime, for a city of our size—125,000 people. Yet, we get hit every day with crimes from illegal aliens that go unreported since the police do not bring charges, since the DA does not bring charges for the quality of life crimes committed by the illegal aliens. Now we have to worry about those given temporary visas. We need immigration reform, NOW. Why do the Democrats prefer the criminals to the victims?

“Burglary Tourism” Comes to California

Daniel Greenfield, Front Page Mag, 4/25/19



California is a sanctuary state. Its veneration for open borders is greater than its concern for property or human life. Birth tourism from China has already become commonplace in California. But now birth tourism is giving way to burglary tourism.

Illegal migration is a huge problem. But legal tourists can also take advantage of our system to commit crimes. That’s what happened in Southern California when Chilean criminals here as tourists committed hundreds of burglaries.

Hundreds of break-ins are being blamed on international thieves from Chile who obtain temporary visas as part of a trend of “burglary tourism” in Southern California.

Jonathan Garay, 29, Kevin Castillo, 22, and Eduardo Queralto, 22, were arrested last week on suspicion of burglary and conspiracy, according to the Simi Valley Police Department. The three were in the United States on temporary visas from Chile, authorities said.

Investigators believe that the three are part of a larger operation in which international thieves obtain visa waivers to enter the U.S. Authorities said that the temporary visas make it difficult for authorities to track down the thieves.

Police estimated that hundreds of burglaries occurred in this spree of burglary tourism.

This is what happens when you open your borders and close your eyes to the consequences.