Bush-Hating Fresno State Professor Promotes ‘Resistance’ – Praises Airplane Hijackers (VIDEO)

by Cristina Laila, Gateway Pundit, 4/22/18

As previously reported, Fresno State Associate Professor, Randa Jarrar cheered the death of former First Lady Barbara Bush on Tuesday from her verified, ‘blue checkmark’ Twitter account.

The hateful Muslim professor at Fresno State cheered Mrs. Bush’s death then doubled down and wished for the ‘rest of the Bush family to fall to their demise.’

Fresno State promptly held an emergency press conference to address the appalling tweets by Jarrar.

A video has now surfaced of Randa Jarrar calling for acts of terrorism.



Randa Jarrar, Associate Professor at Fresno State giving a one-finger salute

Social media was set ablaze with old tweets from Randa Jarrar where she expresses her hatred for white men and women.

The Fresno State professor even taunted people about being tenured which she falsely believed shielded her from being terminated.

Provost Lynette Zelezny gave a press conference regarding Randa Jarrar’s tweets Wednesday morning and took questions from reporters.

“There are certainly situations where a tenured professor can be fired,” Zelezny said.

Now donors are thinking about pulling funds.

The Fresno Bee reported:

Ed Dunkel Jr., a second-generation engineering graduate from Fresno State and president of Precision Civil Engineering in Fresno, is taking a wait-and-see position. “But candidly, I have a lot of friends that I’ve been talking to, and these are people who donate now and talking about holding back, and some are even questioning whether to send their kids to Fresno State,” said Dunkel, who has been recognized for his financial contributions as a member of the university’s President’s Circle for Excellence.

“I admire and have a lot of respect for President (Joseph) Castro and huge affection for Fresno State,” Dunkel said. “But I have huge concerns. This represents such an embarrassment to the university and the community. It’s hard to believe this is an isolated thing that just happened. I have to imagine people previously knew of this person’s character and what she’s about.”

This isn’t just about Randa Jarrar’s tweets. She is also on camera disparaging white males and laughing about it. Jarrar also praised people who hijack airplanes and encouraged people to throw grenades into “Spencer’s” (Richard Spencer?) home.

The real question is, how many students have reported Randa Jarrar for abusive behavior? How many white students and or conservative students have been mistreated by Jarrar? Did she dock their grades simply because of their skin color or political beliefs?

Below is a video of Jarrar calling for acts of terrorism against a person named “Spencer” and praising people who hijack airplanes. She also expresses her hatred for ‘white males’ and says [Trump supporters] farmers are “f*cking stupid.”

FYI, Fresno, California has a HUGE farming community.