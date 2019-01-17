By

Business navigates California’s one-party state

By JEREMY B. WHITE , Politico, 1/16/19

SACRAMENTO — Democrats’ unprecedented level of power in Sacramento — and new Gov. Gavin Newsom’s embrace of an expansive liberal agenda — has left the business community asking a question with ramifications well beyond California: How are we supposed to kill a bill in this town?

Whereas in many states business interests rely on ideologically like-minded Republicans to carry their water in policy fights, that hasn’t been an option for years in the most populous state in the union, where the GOP’s years-long decline plunged to a new nadir in 2018. The party’s association with President Donald Trump proved toxic, contributing to deep losses in the congressional delegation and at both the state and local level.

And even by the lofty standards of recent progressive dominance here in Sacramento, the 2018 election was a high-water mark. Democrats in both chambers of the Legislature wield two-thirds supermajorities that allow them to pass new taxes without Republican support; pickups of longstanding GOP seats have given them votes to spare. Three quarters of Assembly members are Democrats; there are so few Republicans that becoming the leader of the state Senate GOP caucus would require the support of just five colleagues.

Democrats’ expanded margins now have business groups strategizing on how to exploit the divides in what is now an overwhelmingly one-party government.

“We’re going to need more Democrats than Republicans to kill a bill,” said Adam Keigwin, a former chief of staff who’s now a lobbyist for Mercury. “It’s clearly a different dynamic that we haven’t had before that everybody has to adjust to.”

The new dynamics have national implications, given the size of California’s economy and the state’s national influence on a range of policy areas, including energy, health care and consumer regulation. And in the coming months they’re likely to shape the outcomes of leading issues like worker classification, housing production, clean energy goals and an ambitious health care coverage push.

As California has shaded ever-bluer in recent years, big business has adapted by shifting resources towards electing friendly Democrats rather than sidelined Republicans. The top-two primary system has accelerated that trend: it’s now common to see groups backed by real estate, pharmaceutical, oil and other industries spend millions on a chosen candidate when two Democrats are battling it out in the general election, in addition to spending to boost Democrats over Republicans in key districts.

“Initially the business community liked Republicans because they were 100 percent with them on every issue, but it doesn’t matter if you’re 100 percent on every issue if you don’t have the votes,” said David Townsend, a political consultant who has spent years working to bolster the moderate Democrat caucus.

The collapse of Republican electoral prospects means Democrats are “the only choice the business community has,” said Darry Sragow, a Democratic consultant who publishes an election handicapping guide called the California Target Book.

“If we’re talking about business interests as a whole, they’re perfectly within their rights to be concerned” with the new Legislature, Sragow said. But he argued that it reflects an enduring signal from voters: “Californians have clearly concluded we are going to clean up our environment, that we are going to make this a place that protects our workers both in terms of how we workplace safety and what we pay them.”

Plenty of distinctions still exist between California’s legislative Democrats. The fractious and unofficial moderate Democratic caucus has never been a monolith, and in recent years it has lacked clear leadership. Understanding and exploiting divides within the larger Democratic caucus is critical to shaping policy.

“When a caucus gets that big there’s going to be incredible ideological diversity,” said Rex Frazier, president of the Personal Insurance Federation of California. “Some members might be mod on labor issues, others might be on environmental issues, others might be on environmental issues. … The mods for an oil vote might be different from the mods for a banking vote.”

That means that the strategy for business interests will be similar to in the past: finding and exploiting the fissures between Democrats and trying to hold together more-moderate members as a counterweight to the farther left wing.

Since many of the newly elected Democrats claimed swing districts, conventional wisdom might dictate that they would gravitate towards the center. But several observers cautioned against assuming the Legislature would be more moderate: a wave election swept Democrats of all stripes to power, and the fact that the next cycle will be a presidential year — in which higher turnout tends to favor Democrats — could mean new members have less incentive to curb their liberal proclivities.

“Those pickups that went from Republican to Democrat overwhelmingly didn’t even go to moderate Democrats — they went to progressive Democrats,” said Carl Guardino, CEO of a business coalition called the Silicon Valley Leadership Group. “Structurally within the Legislature, the progressives are not only more but are in power.”

“For current members who had ambitious goals blocked by Governor Brown, their view is: ‘I’m putting those right back in and I might even make them more ambitious’” with Newsom, Guardino said, adding that new members “are already going to have that mindset, so we’re expecting a very aggressive and ambitious set of bills to be introduced.”

The 2018 election may have shifted legislative dynamics in another way: while the Senate has long been viewed as the more liberal chamber and the Assembly as the place where ambitious progressive bills die, the math and makeup of the caucuses has flipped that perception.

Still, the fundamental blueprint has not changed, said California Business Roundtable CEO Rob Lapsley, who formerly directed the California Chamber of Commerce’s political operations. “We have a core group who are very far-reaching in what they want to see the state do in its social policies, regardless of its impact on jobs,” he said. “And then we have a core group who are very sensitive to any of the major policy impacts on jobs.”

Interest groups are focused for now on sorting who falls into which group, Lapsley said. He acknowledged that advancing businesses’ agendas in Sacramento will require “more resources and more work,” and he predicted that it would mean a greater focus on appealing to constituents via social media, advertising and enlisting “opinion leaders and influencers” to prevail upon legislators.

He predicted that California’s high cost of living — an issue Newsom also highlighted in his gubernatorial campaign — would be paramount.