By

These are the people Newsom, Harris, Feinstein the Democrat Party demand we have walking our streets. With the protection of criminal illegal aliens (sorry about being redundant) Democrats are allowing rapists murderers and drug dealers continue to victimize us. “Two previously deported child sex offenders were separately arrested by Border Patrol in different locations when they attempted to re-enter the U.S. again illegally. Customs and Border Protection reported that the two convicted felons, with sex offenses against victims less than 13 years old, were arrested just days apart in Texas and California.” Rapists need to go to prison—for a long time. They should not be allowed to return to their native country, just to return and violate our people some more.

Busted — deported sex offenders back AGAIN

Frieda Powers, Bizpac, 9/11/19

Two previously deported child sex offenders were separately arrested by Border Patrol in different locations when they attempted to re-enter the U.S. again illegally.

Customs and Border Protection reported that the two convicted felons, with sex offenses against victims less than 13 years old, were arrested just days apart in Texas and California.

(Mario Aristides Rivas-Marquez. Photo: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

Border Patrol agents in the El Paso Sector arrested 43-year-old Mario Aristides Rivas-Marquez, a Salvadoran national, last Friday after he and six others attempted to flee an immigration checkpoint and were apprehended.

Rivas-Marquez is now facing 48 years in prison for violating the law and for his previous conviction on “multiple related sex offenses against a victim less than 13-years-old,” officials reported.

Ysleta Border Patrol Station agents stopped two vehicles after a car chase on Friday and continued to pursue on foot after seven subjects from both vehicles attempted to escape. Six were ultimately caught with three of those arrested, including Rivas-Marquez, being illegal aliens from Mexico and El Salvador, officials told Breitbart News.

Rivas-Marquez was originally sentenced to 50 years in prison by a Spotsylvania County, Pennsylvania, court after he was convicted on five counts of indecent liberties with a child under the age of 13, according to CBP. He was granted a 48-year suspended sentence “under stipulation that he never return to the United States, or he would immediately be returned to prison to serve the remaining 48 years of his sentence.”

Border Patrol agents working in the El Centro Sector in Caifornia on Monday arrested a previously removed sex offender who had illegally re-entered the U.S. about 18 miles east of the Calexico West Downtown Port of Entry.

A records check revealed that the 26-year-old Mexican national was Mauricio Moreno-Garcia and had been deported in January 2018 as an aggravated felon. Moreno-Garcia was convicted in Nevada of “Sexual Lewdness w/Child less than 14 years of age” and sentenced to 24-60 months in prison before being removed from the U.S.

He is now being held in federal custody pending further criminal prosecution, as is Rivas-Marquez who could face up to 20 years in federal prison if convicted of illegal re-entry after removal as a convicted sex offender.

“U.S. Border Patrol agents at our immigration checkpoints are making a difference every day in keeping our communities safe. On a regular basis, our skilled agents make arrests of illegal aliens with criminal records in the United States,” Gloria Chavez, Interim Chief for the Border Patrol’s El Paso Sector, said in a statement.

“In this case, a violent child predator was apprehended by Border Patrol agents before he could commit further acts against innocent children again,” Chavez added.

El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents have reportedly arrested and removed 21 people since October who were either convicted or wanted on sexual assault charges.