Butte County About to go Socialist?

The County of Butte and the City of Chico want to own their own electricity company. In Economics 1 that is called SOCIALISM—Actually by owning it, it is called Communism, the owning of the means of productions. Either way, in the short run, energy costs will go down. In the long run, Butte and Chico will have the electricity reliability of others owning energy production—like Venezuela and Cuba. Socialism looks good on paper—and cheaper—in the long run it is the most expensive economic system—it bankrupts the economy and the soul. “Butte County and Chico are considering a move to a less expensive way of providing electricity to business and residents, after a feasibility study of the community choice aggregation concept shows promise and savings. The option, approved by the Legislature in 2002, allows cities and counties to purchase power for their citizens from any source. That means locally, power could be purchased from more than just PG&E, and that flexibility would result in savings of 2 percent to 4 percent, according to the feasibility report prepared by EES Consulting. At 2 percent, Chico and unincorporated Butte County residents and businesses collectively could save $4 million a year. If Paradise and Oroville were to join in, the savings would climb to $5 million.” Once the government has the monopoly—and private firms are forced out of business because taxes are being used to subsidize the government system. Monopolies raise prices and lower standards. Looks like Bernie Sanders is about to control this once free County.

Butte County, Chico considering new electricity system







By Laura Urseny , and Steve Schoonover , Chico Enterprise-Record, 7/24/18

OROVILLE — Butte County and Chico are considering a move to a less expensive way of providing electricity to business and residents, after a feasibility study of the community choice aggregation concept shows promise and savings.

The option, approved by the Legislature in 2002, allows cities and counties to purchase power for their citizens from any source. That means locally, power could be purchased from more than just PG&E, and that flexibility would result in savings of 2 percent to 4 percent, according to the feasibility report prepared by EES Consulting.

At 2 percent, Chico and unincorporated Butte County residents and businesses collectively could save $4 million a year. If Paradise and Oroville were to join in, the savings would climb to $5 million.

The savings would amount to about $29 a year for the average residence. Heavier power users in manufacturing and farming would see savings in the hundreds of dollars annually.

The concept would not work unless both Chico and the county pursue it, according to the report presented to the Board of Supervisors Tuesday. Assistant Chief Administrative Officer Brian Ring said at least that many customers would be needed to support the cost of the system.

Right now there are 18 community choice aggregation programs, or CCAs, in the state. Gary Saleba of EES Consulting said the California Public Utilities Commission expects 80 percent of the electrical customers in the state will be served by CCAs by 2020.

“This is not brand new,” Saleba assured the supervisors

Under the CCA structure, PG&E is still in charge of the infrastructure and commands the distribution, but the new aggregate agency selects the sources of power, able to choosing cheaper or more green sources. Customers would still get a bill from PG&E.

But a local board — most commonly a joint powers agreement composed of elected officials from the participating agencies — would set the rates rather than PG&E.

Depending on the priorities, low-income households could find their bills lower. Communities could find lower power costs an appealing carrot for attracting new companies with new jobs. And people within a community could be more environmentally conscious in how they get power.

Government and public agencies could benefit too. At a 2 percent saving, each streetlight would cost $13 a year less, according to the report.

Butte County public information officer Casey Hatcher said the business community spawned the idea of the CCA about two years ago, after wrestling with their power costs.

Early talks involving Butte County and Chico have shown interest in investigating the concept, Hatcher said. Presentations were made to the supervisors in April and the Chico City Council in June.

Government action

During Tuesday’s meeting the Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to direct staff to schedule public meetings to provide information, and to identify funding options for initiating a CCA within Butte County.

But in making the motion, Paradise Supervisor Doug Teeter added a condition: “… provided Chico does the same.”

Chico City Manager Mark Orme has been following the concept for some time and has visited other communities with a CCA.

“The City Council has been briefed on the potential of a CCA and what it could provide to the citizens — primarily focusing in on potential cost savings for residents and businesses, economic development opportunities and offering the potential of more green initiatives for the region,” Orme wrote in an email to this newspaper.

In August, the City Council will address the issue and Orme is recommending the council consider moving forward with the next steps.

“This will take much collaboration with the county and other municipalities, which potentially would improve our region’s ability to have local control over the procurement of electricity into the future and the potential benefits thereof,” Orme said.

Start-up considerations

Start-up costs run about $6 million – $3 million for businesses and $3 million for residents. Costs run from staff salaries and office accommodation, to computer equipment and other overhead costs.

“Any number of banks will give you a line of credit,” Saleba said Tuesday. He said the payoff period for such a loan would be three to five years.

Businesses are the current target, with industrial, manufacturing, agricultural and others intended to have the first access by early 2020, with residents on the ticket for late summer 2020, if the idea is approved.

Businesses and residents could “opt out” of the CCA to regain their current status with PG&E.

Business interest

Power costs are high, say local manufacturers, many of whom are already using tools to stay on budget.

Bill Gaines, founder of Transfer Flow aftermarket gas tanks, says: “As you know power costs continue to rise. While TFI isn’t a huge power consumer we spend well over $10,000 per month in electricity,” even with solar panels dotting the two buildings at the Chico Municipal Airport Industrial Park.

“If a manufacturing business is thinking of relocating to the north state, power cost is an important factor when deciding where to locate. Having a CCA in Butte County will help level the playing field when it comes to enticing new companies to build their plants in Chico, Oroville or Paradise. It will also increase the bottom lines for several existing companies. That sounds like a win-win to me,” Gaines said.