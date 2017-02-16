By 2-1 Vote Boeing Workers Say NO to Union—Free Choice vs. Extortion

By

There are 3,000 workers at the Boeing South Carolina plant. On Wednesday over 2,000 voted NO to being forced to join the IAM union—an organization, once in place forces workers to pay them bribes if they want to work. Several years ago Boeing, HQ’d in Washington opened this plant because of economics. Now the workers have made it clear—leave us alone, we work for Boeing, not the union. Imagine what would happen if the Washington State Boeing workers had the same right of choice? “Mike Evans, the IAM lead in North Charleston, expressed disappointment to the Post and Courier, a local newspaper in South Carolina. “We are disheartened they will have to continue to work under a system that suppresses wages, fosters inconsistency and awards only a chosen few,” Evans told the newspaper. The IAM District 751 represents thousands of Boeing (NYSE: BA) machinists in the Puget Sound region. Evans does not get it. The workers knew the situation and chose the company they work for over the union that extorts, blackmails, harasses and owns the workers. If the wages was too low, why did the workers overwhelmingly say no to the union? If the working conditions were so bad, why did the workers say NO to the unions. The workers chose freedom over unions.

Boeing workers vote overwhelmingly against joining union at South Carolina Dreamliner factory

Emily Parkhurst, Puget Sound Business Journal, 2/16/17

Workers at Boeing’s Dreamliner plant North Charleston, South Carolina voted in a landslide against joining the machinists union Wednesday.

Out of the approximately 3,000 workers eligible to vote, 2,097 voted against joining the International Association of Machinists. That was about 74 percent of the 2,828 votes cast.

The vote came as Boeing makes major cuts to its commercial airplane workforce in the Puget Sound region and South Carolina.

“We will continue to move forward as one team,” said Joan Robinson-Berry, vice president and general manager of Boeing South Carolina. “We have a bright future ahead of us and we’re eager to focus on the accomplishments of this great team and to developing new opportunities.”

Mike Evans, the IAM lead in North Charleston, expressed disappointment to the Post and Courier, a local newspaper in South Carolina.

“We are disheartened they will have to continue to work under a system that suppresses wages, fosters inconsistency and awards only a chosen few,” Evans told the newspaper.

The IAM District 751 represents thousands of Boeing (NYSE: BA) machinists in the Puget Sound region.

President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit the Dreamliner plant Friday.