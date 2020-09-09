By

We have some great candidates running for legislative office. Sadly, few are getting any organized GOP leadership support and help. Instead of trying to return the California Republican Party as a statewide organization, some in leadership continue targeting a few seats, ignoring most—and there are about 25 seats without even a GOP’er on the November ballot. Antonio Delgado is running against Lucille Roybal-Allrard. Her father won this seat in 1964—and the Roybal family has owned it as a personal possession for 56 years—I think it is in their will, when a Roybal dies another gets the seat. Here we have a conservative, aggressive, articulate candidate. Antonio is a candidate we can be proud of representing our values and principles. If we are to rebuild the Party, we need to help him and others like him—like Vicki Norhden for Senate in the Monterey area, or Buzz Patterson and Tamika Hamilton. We have about 55 days to make a difference. Please help Delgado to promote our values.

C. Antonio Delgado: GOP Congressional Candidate CD 40

C. Antonio Delgado, 9/10/20

C. Antonio Delgado is a living example of the American Dream in action. He escaped civil war in El Salvador at just seven years old, moving with his family to Los Angeles, where he grew up to become a successful immigration attorney with seven offices stretching from across Southern California to Houston.

Yet despite helping thousands of immigrant families find a legal path to citizenship, Delgado was eager to find an even greater way of giving back to America. When he learned last December that there was no strong challenger to Rep. Lucille Roybal-Allard, who along with her father has dominated California’s extremely corrupt 40th District for decades, he jumped into the race hoping to bring a fresh, bold voice for much-needed change to its citizens.

This Saturday night at the Oakmont Country Club in Glendale, Delgado will be hosting a campaign fundraising event that combines a delicious dinner with a laugh-packed stand-up comedy show headlined by “Tonight Show” favorite Carlos Oscar and featuring Guinness World Record-setting comic juggler Ron Pearson, among others. The night will give attendees a terrific opportunity to see him in action while enjoying a fun-filled evening.

“My opponent has been part of 60 years of one-family rule. I don’t think our founding fathers intended for our democracy to be held in one family like that,” says Delgado. “Just to give you an example of waste, my opponent spent $420,000 in order to win the primary. I spent $15,000. Talk about what just an average businessman can do to squeeze more resources out of a dollar!”

Indeed, Delgado has exercised smart fiscal policies throughout his career’s rapid rise, having started his law firm with just $500 in his pocket a few short years ago. He believes that the lessons he’s learned while running his own business with dozens of employees will carry over into the decisions he makes on behalf of constituents while in Congress.

“I’m a small business owner, with offices from LA all the way to Houston, and I started with $500 meeting people in Starbucks,” says Delgado. “That kind of hustle, for someone to be successful, the government has to get out of the way and let us be successful. Taxes keep going up and services provided keep going down.”

That belief in smart fiscal policy has inspired Delgado to pursue a balanced budget for both the state and the nation when elected to Congress.

“As a business owner myself, unless I keep my business in the black, which I have even in this Coronavirus shutdown, then I’m not creating something sustainable,” says Delgado. “If you have to keep borrowing, it doesn’t grow and it becomes parasitic. Unless you can keep a business or government in the black, then you’re killing that system.”

While Saturday’s fundraiser will be held outdoors with safety protocols enforced, Delgado believes that California’s lockdown rules have been vastly overblown. For him, reopening the state is not only vital to saving the state’s economy, but also essential for ensuring the basic rights and freedoms of its citizens.

“Before we closed down we never thought elected officials would ever get away with what they’re doing now, telling people they can’t go to work,” says Delgado. “Jobs are not just money. They keep the food on the table for families. Every worker is essential to their families. The hypocrisy of why people can gather to protest but can’t gather to pray shows that this is not about safety and we need to open immediately.“

One other arena in which Delgado hopes to lead dramatic change is in the education system. As student performance continues to slide ever downward and the dropout rate remains hopelessly high, it’s become clear that decades of Democratic leadership and their cronies in liberal teachers’ unions have long stopped serving parents and millions of students seeking to achieve a better life.

“Parents want to take control of their lives again,” explains Delgado. “They want parents’ choice in the education of their children, and want control of what’s taught to their children. If there was competition in education, where parents get a voucher to take to a school of their choice and whatever money isn’t spent on the school of their choice is carried over to their college fund, it would benefit not just the schools because it would make them competitive in order to be prosperous.”

Saturday’s fundraiser will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. at Oakmont Country Club, 3100 Country Club Drive, Glendale, CA 91208. Tickets cost a requested donation of $250, with a minimum cost of $140 per person. Sponsorship levels from $500 to $2,500 are also available. RSVP, with chicken or fish dinner preference, to Ron Pearson at [email protected] , then pay by check or credit card at the door. To donate otherwise, visit www.cantoniodelgado.com .