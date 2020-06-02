By

By definition Government is racist in California. More importantly by its actions, California government is racist. Do not take my word for it—a Democrat Assemblyman, Jim Cooper, has made that charge and statement. Even Democrats realize the enemy to social equality is government. In California, that means the Democrat Party is racist. Worse California is corrupt—the so-called Cap and Trade is run by an illegal Delaware Corp—started by Mary Nichols, head of the Air Resources Board—which overseas the killing, money transferring scam. “Last October, California Globe reported on civil the complaint filed by the Department of Justice against the state of California, several of its officers including Mary Nichols, the California Air Resources Board, and the Western Climate Initiative Inc., for unlawfully entering a cap and trade agreement with the Canadian Province of Quebec.” Specifically, the complaint is about California’s Cap and Trade manipulations and the illegal Delaware corporation WCI Inc. created by Mary Nichols.” Why is she still in charge? Why hasn’t she being investigated? Cooper needs to ask why she is not in jail.

Photo credit: Michael Coghlan via Flickr

CA Assemblyman Goes Off on CARB Chairwoman Mary Nichols’ Stupid Insensitive Tweet

‘How dare you talk about Enviro racism when your policies favor your coastal elitists friends’

By Katy Grimes, California Globe, 6/2/20

‘@MaryNicholsCA How dare you take this moment of pain and anguish our nation is facing to discus your crooked Enviro policies.’

California Assemblyman Jim Cooper (D-Elk Grove) went off on California Air Resources Board Chairwoman Mary Nichols Monday night after she posted an unbelievably self-serving and stupid Tweet:

“‘I can’t breathe’ speaks to police violence, but it also applies to the struggle for clean air. Environmental racism is just one form of racism. It’s all toxic. Government needs to clean it up in word and deed. We who do climate and environmental…”

And then her Tweet was deleted.

Assemblyman Cooper called out Nichols for her insensitivity and corruption with these Twitter responses:

“@MaryNicholsCA How dare you take this moment of pain and anguish our nation is facing to discus your crooked Enviro policies.”

Cooper added:

“How dare you use a dying man’s plea for help as a way to discuss your agenda. Have you no shame? How dare you talk about Enviro racism when historically your policies favor your coastal elitists friends. While leaving communities of color out and left to foot the bill.”

“For example: Rudy Salas district received an abysmal 325 rebates totaling $750k over a 9 year period. While 39,000 rebates totaling $79 million over the same period went to 3 wealthy Bay Area districts. Let’s talk about environmental racism.”

“Now that you’ve disrespected the thousands of people peacefully protesting and not to mention the family of Mr. Floyd. Do you have any other insights to provide about racism from a wealthy white woman’s prospective?”

It is gratifying to finally see someone in the California Legislature call Mary Nichols out for her history of corruption, graft and bureaucratic corruption.

Last October, California Globe reported on civil the complaint filed by the Department of Justice against the state of California, several of its officers including Mary Nichols, the California Air Resources Board, and the Western Climate Initiative Inc., for unlawfully entering a cap and trade agreement with the Canadian Province of Quebec.” Specifically, the complaint is about California’s Cap and Trade manipulations and the illegal Delaware corporation WCI Inc. created by Mary Nichols.