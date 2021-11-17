CA Attorney General Bonta, DA Gascon Working To Overturn Death Penalty

By

I bet you thought that when an attorney takes an oath they meant it. Not in the case of radicals who oppose laws, instead of upholding them. In this case the law is simple, if a judge orders the death sentence it is carried out. But AG Bonta and L.A. DA Gascon do not like the death penalty—so they are looking for technical reasons to stop murderers from L.A. County from the executioner. “The Criminal Justice Legal Foundation alleges Rob Bonta & George Gascon are working to overturn the death sentences of every condemned killer in LA County. The death penalty cases dropped by Attorney General Bonta are now reduced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Among them is the case of Tiequon Cox. It was a gangland hit gone bad when Cox shot up the wrong house in 1984. Inside where the mother, sister, and two nephews of Kermit Alexander – a football star at UCLA and the NFL’s the San Francisco 49ers. But, if you are on the California Death Row, you can get unemployment checks—now who would not like that benefit?

By Sasha Margulies, iHeart Media, 11/17/21

The death penalty cases dropped by Attorney General Bonta are now reduced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Among them is the case of Tiequon Cox. It was a gangland hit gone bad when Cox shot up the wrong house in 1984. Inside where the mother, sister, and two nephews of Kermit Alexander – a football star at UCLA and the NFL’s the San Francisco 49ers.

“The Constitution of California says that it is the ‘duty of the Attorney General to see that the laws of the State are uniformly and adequately enforced.’ Attorney General Bonta is doing exactly the opposite. He is facilitating collusive litigation by the Los Angeles district attorney for the purpose of defeating the enforcement of the law,” Kent Scheidegger, legal director for the Criminal Justice Legal Foundation, a Sacramento-based crime victims rights organization, said Tuesday in a statement.

Gov. Gavin Newsom already has placed a moratorium on capital punishment that will last as long as he is in office.