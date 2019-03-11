CA Controller Reports February State Revenues Billions Short of Budget Forecasts

By

Jerry Brown was right—the California recession has begun. The latest revenue reports are showing lower revenues. Importantly, it is showing that person income is down. That is to be expected as the rich and the productive are fleeing the State. Though illegal aliens and the poor and coming in to take advantage of the productive people who have not left, yet. “California’s total revenues of $5.51 billion in February were lower than forecasted in the governor’s proposed 2019-20 fiscal year budget by $1.34 billion, or 19.5 percent, and in the FY 2018-19 Budget Act by $2.01 billion, or 26.7 percent, State Controller Betty T. Yee reported today. Two-thirds of the way through FY 2018-19, total revenues of $79.93 billion were lower than expected in the proposed and enacted budgets by $4.20 billion and $3.33 billion, respectively. For the fiscal year to date, state revenues are 1.4 percent lower than the same time last year.” Of course State spending is up—and will be at least $13 billion more next year than this year—while revenues are going down. The perfect storm for an economic crisis. This is a big story—did you hear about it on the 6:00 news or read about it n the morning newspaper? We are in a recession and the media is still all smiles.

CA Controller Reports February State Revenues Short of Budget Forecasts

State Controller Betty, Yee, 3/11/19

SACRAMENTO — California’s total revenues of $5.51 billion in February were lower than forecasted in the governor’s proposed 2019-20 fiscal year budget by $1.34 billion, or 19.5 percent, and in the FY 2018-19 Budget Act by $2.01 billion, or 26.7 percent, State Controller Betty T. Yee reported today.

Two-thirds of the way through FY 2018-19, total revenues of $79.93 billion were lower than expected in the proposed and enacted budgets by $4.20 billion and $3.33 billion, respectively. For the fiscal year to date, state revenues are 1.4 percent lower than the same time last year.

Last month, sales and corporation taxes –– two of the state’s “big three” revenue sources –– came in higher than assumed in the governor’s proposed budget released in January.

For February, personal income tax (PIT) receipts of $1.39 billion were $1.82 billion, or 56.6 percent, less than the Department of Finance forecasted in January; and they were $2.05 billion, or 59.5 percent, lower than assumed in the budget enacted last June. In the current fiscal year, PIT is 6.0 percent below the FY 2018-19 budget forecast.

Sales tax receipts of $3.76 billion for February were $407.7 million higher than anticipated in the proposed FY 2019-20 budget but $58.3 million less than expected in the FY 2018-19 Budget Act.

Corporation taxes of $258.4 million in February were 59.8 percent higher than estimates in the FY 2019-20 proposed budget and 78.5 percent higher than in the enacted FY 2018-19 budget.

For more details and comparisons, read the monthly cash report.



