CA Democrat Congressman DeSaulnier Has Trump Derangement Syndrome—Claims President More Dangerous Than Terrorists

Mark DeSaulnier is a regular Democrats and extremely emotionally ill. He is a danger to the safety of all Americans—especially the Californians that expect a Member of Congress to be emotionally stable. “The question included an anecdote of how the young girl’s mother cried on election night and how she is personally worried that her friends may be deported. She asked the congressman if she should be worried about her future. “I think you should be concerned,” DeSaulnier responded. “This is dangerous stuff. I’ve said a few times, the most dangerous person in America isn’t a terrorist, it’s the person who’s president of the United States.” Someone needs to get him therapy, quickly. I would hope that San Fran Nan would relieve him of his duties and institutionalize him, for his own protection—his fantasies are disturbing children and making our nation less safe. I call on San Fran Nan—or the Congressmans’ family to do the right thing.

Democrat tells child that Trump is more dangerous than a terrorist: report

by Mandy Mayfield, Washington Examiner, 4/22/17

Rep. Mark DeSaulnier, D-Calif., told a sixth grader last week that she should be worried because President Trump is more dangerous than a terrorist.

During the Q&A portion of a town hall event held at Stanley Middle School in Lafayette, Calif., DeSaulnier took a final question from 11-year-old Eden, according to a report published Saturday. It was past her bedtime and she had given her question to a school staff member to be asked, the report said.

The question included an anecdote of how the young girl’s mother cried on election night and how she is personally worried that her friends may be deported. She asked the congressman if she should be worried about her future.

“I think you should be concerned,” DeSaulnier responded. “This is dangerous stuff. I’ve said a few times, the most dangerous person in America isn’t a terrorist, it’s the person who’s president of the United States.”