CA Democrat Lawmakers Releasing Violent Criminals From Prison, While Imposing Gun Control Laws on Citizens

The purpose of putting criminals in prison to help keep the rest of society safe from them

By Katy Grimes, California Globe, 9/8/19

The purpose of prison and jail is to separate the criminals from society through incapacitation so they are not able to harm innocent people, and to make them pay for their crimes through retribution. Rehabilitation is supposed to assist with changing criminals into law-abiding citizens once again. But not every criminal can be rehabilitated.

The purpose of putting criminals in prison is to help keep the rest of society safe from them. Citizens pay taxes to the government to pay for jails and prisons. However, in California elected Democrats have chosen to let criminals out of prison as a cost-cutting measure, ignoring the safety and well-being of its citizens.

California Democrats have also passed sanctuary city and state laws, which have served to allow criminal illegal aliens carte-blanche access to innocent citizens, and avoidance of and “sanctuary” from federal immigration officials.

Most recently, a California Appeals Court reversed the gun conviction of Kate Steinle’s shooter, a five-time deported criminal illegal alien. The realities and facts of the case remain unchanged, but the gun charges against the illegal alien killer were dropped.

What is going on in California?

California has an “assault weapons” ban, universal background checks, firearm registration requirements, and firearm confiscation orders, via Red Flag Laws, Awr Hawkins reports at Breitbart. “The state requires would-be gun owners to first obtain gun safety certification from the state and then requires a 10-day waiting period for all gun purchases. They also have a one-handgun-a-month purchase limit and a minimum age of 21 for all gun purchases, whether long guns or handguns. Campus carry is banned, K-12 teachers are barred from being armed in school for self-defense, and concealed carry permit issuance is constrained by a ‘good cause’ requirement.”

Realignment and Propositions 47 and 57

This mess was created by former Gov. Jerry Brown and California majority Democrats in the State Legislature when they passed A.B. 109 , and helped fund and push Propositions 47 and 57.

Gov. Jerry Brown’s A.B. 109 “realigned” California’s overcrowded prison system, shifting responsibility of repeat, newly classified “nonviolent” offenders from state prisons to county jails. Those released were assigned county probation officers rather than state parole officers. Many of those newly “non-violent” criminals let out of county jails due to overcrowding are living on California streets, on parkways, rivers, and canals, and using the streets as their toilets.

Proposition 47, unbelievably titled by California Attorney General Kamala Harris, The Safe Neighborhood and Schools Act, reduced a host of felonies to misdemeanors, including drug crimes, date rape, and all thefts under $950, even for repeat offenders who steal every day. It did not create safe neighborhoods.

Proposition 57, also outrageously titled by California Attorney General Kamala Harris, The California Parole for Non-Violent Criminals and Juvenile Court Trial Requirements Initiative, was billed to the public as criminal justice reform, allowing early release for “non-violent offenders,” but the initiative not only failed to define who qualified as a “non-violent offender,” numerous heinous crimes qualified as “non-violent” under Prop. 57.

Notably, the crimes Harris considered to be “non-violent” include Rape by intoxication of an unconscious person, Human trafficking involving a sex act with minors, Arson causing great bodily harm, Drive-by shooting, Assault with a deadly weapon, and Hostage taking.

Proposition 47, Proposition 57, and A.B. 109, reduced a host of felonies to misdemeanors, allowed early release for newly redefined “non-violent offenders,” and shifted responsibility of repeat, newly classified “nonviolent” offenders from state prisons to county jails, as well as releasing others assigned to county probation officers rather than state parole officers.

While the state of California has been letting thousands of criminals out of prison since 2011 under Gov. Brown’s prison realignment law, California lawmakers continue to simultaneously propose dozens of new gun control laws every year. Looked at separately, the two issues don’t appear necessarily connected. But closer scrutiny shows a dangerous correlation which has completely undermined the state’s Three Strikes law, while disarming law-abiding California citizens.

“Do the math,” Sen. Jim Nielsen (R-Gerber) recently said. “Forty thousand used to be in custody. Tens of thousands used to be on parole and used to be supervised – and now they are getting away with it.”

When you eliminate stiff penalties for criminal activity, you almost guarantee an increase in these types of crimes, as there is really no deterrent anymore.

The general attitude of Democrats is that incarceration should be only used as a last resort, even on criminals who commit some very heinous crimes.

The California Legislature and Governors Jerry Brown and Gavin Newsom have passed a myriad of laws demonstrating clear disdain for law enforcement, and preference for the criminals, undermining police and sheriff’s officers. Here are just a few:

“Stephon Clark’s Law,” to regulate police use of deadly force, was signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom, explicitly limiting the instances when police officers can use deadly force;

Gov. Newsom just signed a law to allow citizens to legally refuse to help a police officer who needs assistance;

schools are reducing school resource officers, who are career law enforcement officers responsible for safety and crime prevention in schools.

Proposition 36, which revised the state’s original 1994 “Three Strikes” law which carried a mandatory “25-years to life” sentence for anyone convicted of a third felony. Prop 36 authorized re-sentencing for offenders serving life sentences if their third strike conviction was not serious or violent and if the judge determines that the re-sentence does not pose unreasonable risk to public safety.

“Pre-crime” legislation to prohibit people likely to commit a crime from owning a gun, was introduced earlier this year. SB 55 by Sen. Hannah Beth Jackson (D-Santa Barbara), would create a new class of non-violent misdemeanors that would result in a 10-year prohibition on firearms possession. The key theory is that firearm injury and death will be reduced if guns are kept out of the hands of people who, based on their condition or past behavior, are determined to be at risk of future acts of violence. Her bill was passed by the Senate but stalled in the Assembly. She withdrew the bill until she could get more support.

The San Francisco City and County Board of Supervisors just passed a Resolution declaring the National Rifle Association “a domestic terrorist organization.”

Sen. Nancy Skinner’s Senate Bill 394 would allow criminals to be “diverted” – no guilty plea, no conviction, no deportation, no gun confiscation, etc. – if that person is a parent and attests they provide a “significant portion” of the care and housing of a minor. The criminals don’t even have to be the primary caregiver of the minor, but only reside at the home some of the time and pitch in on household expenses. Even if the person is arrested for crimes against children like human trafficking or child abuse they may still be eligible under this bill. The only requirement is for the criminal to complete a term of supervision and a few classes on subjects like financial literacy, anger management, and proper parenting, while receiving housing assistance and job training.

Assembly Constitutional Amendment 6, will allow paroled felons in the state to vote, if signed by Governor Newsom.

In California, Democrats are leading the charge to give free passes to criminals, against the recommendations of law enforcement and District Attorneys. The wave of violence against police is shocking as it is encouraged by many in authority.