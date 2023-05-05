By

If you are willing to be a foster parent in California, the Democrats want you WOKE—and willing to enabled confused and mentally ill children to mutilate themselves.

“New bill by Democrats in the State Legislature would require potential foster parents to get “certified” in LGBTQ issues and “affirm” their commitment to allowing a minor to undergo gender transition treatments. Reform California says the law would punish foster kids by excluding parents at a time when there is a shortage of foster parents.”

Those who want to protect children are not wanted by Democrats to care for children in need. Sad.

CA Democrats to Reject Foster Parents Who Aren’t Woke Enough

Reform California, 4/27/23 https://reformcalifornia.org/news/ca-democrats-to-reject-foster-parents-who-arent-woke-enough

Would you or someone you know be willing to serve as a foster parent in California to a child who needs one? Before you commit, there may be a catch that you won’t like.

Even though California faces a severe shortage of people willing to serve as foster parents, a new law proposed by California Democrat politicians would bar a lot of people from serving as foster parents if they are not “woke” enough.

Senate Bill 407 (SB 407), authored by Senator Scott Wiener (D), would require all potential foster parents to agree to get “certified” in LGBTQ issues and “affirm” LGBTQ gender and sexual identities in foster children — as well as any potential gender transitioning treatments — or they will be barred from becoming foster parents.

These requirements would apply to all potential foster parents whether or not they are assigned a child with gender identity issues.

Senator Wiener commented on the bill, saying that it will “ensure that LGBTQ foster youth are raised in supportive and affirming environments” and that LGBTQ youth “deserve families that embrace and empower them as they explore their identity.”

Opponents like Carl DeMaio, chairman of Reform California, say Wiener is leveling an unfair and untrue attack of foster parents by suggesting they are bad for LGBTQ youth – and says Wiener’s bill will end up hurting foster kids.

“This isn’t about making LGBTQ or questioning children feel safe and supported — there are already processes in place for helping to keep foster children safe,” said DeMaio, who himself is an openly gay Republican that lost his parents at the age of 14 and was raised by Jesuit priests rather than foster parents due to the shortage in the system.

“Let’s call the bill what it really is: a transparent attempt to advance a woke political agenda at the expense of our children,” explained DeMaio.

“This bill will all-but eliminate the pool of people applying to be foster parents,” DeMaio warned.

“Many common-sense parents are absolutely right to caution their children to take it slow and not make any unalterable decisions on gender transition therapy when they are too young, but Wiener is a dangerous extremist on this issue and he wants to bar any foster parent who disagrees with him,” DeMaio notes.

DeMaio also points to studies that show that “gender-affirming” medicinal or surgical treatments for children can actually be detrimental to children’s mental and physical well being — especially if they change their minds later.

The data and science back up DeMaio’s concerns.

A Study by Korte et al in 2008 found that “Only 2.5% to 20% of all cases” of Gender Identity Disorder in childhood and adolescence persist into adulthood, and a Dutch study in 2013 also found that gender dysphoria does not persist in most children past puberty.

A Dutch study in child sex changes — often cited to support medical treatment for trans-identifying youth — resulted in the death of an 18-year-old biological male. The teenager died following transition surgery due to complications stemming from puberty blockers. Notably, the study was funded by Ferring pharmaceuticals — a maker of puberty blockers.

“There is present and growing research that ‘gender-affirming’ medical treatments for children might do more harm than good,” said DeMaio. “If Senator Wiener truly cared about LGBTQ children, he would consider the harm this bill could do by taking foster youth out of loving homes that might just want them to wait until they’re older to make such life-altering decisions.”

But DeMaio doesn’t expect Senator Wiener to change his mind, as the bill is “purely politics.”

DeMaio and Reform California are leading the fight to stop bad bills like SB 407 — to protect foster youth, foster parents, and all Californians from state-mandated ideologies.

DeMaio says a key step to defeating this bill and other ones like it is to help Reform California recruit and elect better politicians in 2024 — ones that will vote against these ideas.

The Reform California March 2024 Voter Guide will be released closer to the California Primary Election.