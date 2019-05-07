CA DMV CREATES NPP (Decline to State) Voters

By

Why is this happening? Simple. Democrats wants people on the voting rolls–they do not care what Party. Once on the rolls, they will use ballot harvesting to get the votes. Corruption? You bet. This has to be one of the biggest scams in election history. The DMV, understanding the psychology of people tired, in a rush and feeling abused, will when demanded to register to vote—more time wasted—they will decide on NPP—Decline to State—just to finish and get home and away from abusive government. “This first sign of this came up during the 2018 election cycle when we saw that the implementation of the new “automatic” voter registration at the DMV was correlated with a big jump in non-partisan registrations. Looking at the data in this chart from 2018, built from registration rates each two weeks from March 2017 to December 2018, you can clearly see how DMV registrations had traditionally been fairly stable with Democrats in a range of 35%-42%, No Party Preference at around 28%-35%, and Republican registration hovering around 20%-27%. Voters, having spent potentially hours at the DMV were apparently so disinterested in the whole registration process that they couldn’t bother with another step. But with the implementation of the new process, this changed dramatically: NPP registrations began averaging 50% and spiked as high as 60%, while Democrats fell to 30% and Republicans dropped to 15%-17%.” Fraud? Corruption? Thought you should know how Sacramento is using psychology to get people NOT to register with a political Party. This is what we need to know—seriously, how many people read the Capitol Weekly, though the voters are being manipulated. Why didn’t the Dems or GOP’ers complain? Why are they silent on this use of a government agency to direct people away from political Parties?

CA120: Surprise! How some voters chose partisanship

by PAUL MITCHELL, Capitol Weekly, 5/6/19

When a supermarket wants to sell candy or a tabloid magazine, they put it near the checkout counter.

When you get a fundraising email, the “donate now” is always in the first paragraph.

Even in journalism, the clickbait is put right up top, drawing readers and driving traffic.

It’s marketing 101: If you want to sell something, don’t hide the ball – put that thing you’re selling right out in front.

If the state makes selecting a political party even a tiny bit of a chore, more voters will just elect to become independent.

It’s like we are living in an attention deficit-addled, multi-tasking, perpetually distracted world, and we understand that the way things are presented to someone can have a big impact on their choices.

But what about something as important as partisan affiliation? That’s a value that runs a bit deeper than convenience.

You wouldn’t become a Democrat or Republican or drop out of your political party just because it wasn’t at the checkout counter, would you?

Well, unbeknownst to about everyone involved, the state just ran this experiment, and the answer was a resounding “Yes.” If the state makes selecting a political party even a tiny bit of a chore, more voters will just elect to become independent.

This first sign of this came up during the 2018 election cycle when we saw that the implementation of the new “automatic” voter registration at the DMV was correlated with a big jump in non-partisan registrations.

Looking at the data in this chart from 2018, built from registration rates each two weeks from March 2017 to December 2018, you can clearly see how DMV registrations had traditionally been fairly stable with Democrats in a range of 35%-42%, No Party Preference at around 28%-35%, and Republican registration hovering around 20%-27%.

Voters, having spent potentially hours at the DMV were apparently so disinterested in the whole registration process that they couldn’t bother with another step.

But with the implementation of the new process, this changed dramatically: NPP registrations began averaging 50% and spiked as high as 60%, while Democrats fell to 30% and Republicans dropped to 15%-17%.

Initially, observers figured this was an error, that the DMV or the Secretary of State must be mis-coding or improperly registering voters. But while it was natural to point a finger at the embattled DMV or the Secretary of State, further exploration suggested it was nothing more than a rather small change in the registration process which was causing the shift!

The new program at the DMV included a section where you could be “No Party / None” or click a button to see and then select a political party. Voters, having spent potentially hours at the DMV were apparently so disinterested in the whole registration process that they couldn’t bother with another step and just allowed themselves to become an independent voter.

The rates of registration as No Party Preference was pretty astonishing. Not only were 60% of new registrants becoming NPP, a whopping 34% of people who walked into the DMV as Democrats or Republicans were leaving as NPP.

A subsequent poll by Capitol Weekly found that half of voters who were registered at the DMV didn’t remember doing it, and 31% of the newly registered NPPs thought they were either a Democrat or Republican. Potentially, this is a potential major headache as we head into the 2020 elections where this will impact their ability to vote in the primaries.

While there wasn’t any public acknowledgement of this by the DMV, and no signal from the Secretary of State that this was even on their radar, someone must have noticed and, quietly, on Jan. 1, 2019, changed the system back.

As of the beginning of the year, instead of having voters presented with a “no party” option or click a box to see the political parties, voters were shown all political parties on the first page, and at the bottom they can find a “No Party” option, similar to party selection form used before May, 2018.

And the impact? Pretty amazing, as can be seen in the graphic below.