It takes time for a trend to show itself. In California we are seeing more signs of the impending collapse of our economy. We have the second lowest rate of home ownership. That means fewer people are building equity for their future. When they retire, the system collapses. Then you have what we have begun seeing—the lowered value of California homes: “In the last 12 months (to June, 2019), the national median home price (including California in the average — about 10% of all the homes in the nation) rose 5.2%, while the CA median home value dropped 1.3%.

https://www.zillow.com/ca/home-values/” High costs causing people to leave. In San Fran $250,000 gives you nothing—and $125,000 per year is considered POVERTY levels qualifying for government assistance. Until the people, not the unions and special interests, control California government, from Sacramento to City Hall, the collapse will continue.

CA has the 2nd lowest home ownership rate in the nation — and it’s going lower

Richard Rider Rants, 7/27/19

For most people in the U.S., “California dreaming” is real. The Golden State is the most popular state in which Americans would like to reside — in their dreams. Realty intrudes on this dream. Here’s one reality. Posturing notwithstanding, most California politicians are extremely anti-housing. Huge building costs are imposed — and the housing supply is greatly restricted by local governments’ policies. As a result, CA home prices are sky-high compared to other states. In the 2nd quarter of 2019, California had the 2nd lowest state rate of homeownership in the country. Only NY state is worse. And our already-low CA ownership rate is dropping even lower.

https://tinyurl.com/census-state-housing Table 3

Moreover, because of our high CA housing costs and the resulting increase in our state’s annual net domestic out-migration to other states, CA home PRICES are dropping compared the rest of the country. In the last 12 months (to June, 2019), the national median home price (including California in the average — about 10% of all the homes in the nation) rose 5.2%, while the CA median home value dropped 1.3%.

https://www.zillow.com/ca/home-values/