CA Poli-Sci Syllabus: Trump Is ‘Failed Businessman’ and ‘White Supremacist‘

“The President of the United States won the 2016 election by appealing to hatred and bigotry.”

Alex Parker, Truth Revolt, 2/7/18

A professor at California State University Dominguez-Hill is teaching impressionable minds about politics, if “politics” can be defined as irrational leftist propaganda.

According to Campus Reform, Dr. Brooke Mascagni, in her introductory course on the American political system, tells students that President Donald Trump is an ignorant “white supremacist.” Furthermore, she tasks students with determining how an “orange reality star” could have possibly won the 2016 presidential race.

In the official syllabus for the spring of 2018’s “American Political Institutions 101,” Mascagni not only lies about America’s President, but also claims to be clairvoyant:

“Future generations will wonder how the people of what was once considered the greatest democracy in the world elected a white supremacist, misogynist, narcissistic, volatile, belligerent, uninformed, stubborn, failed businessman and orange reality star to the highest office.”

Unbelievable. Beyond left-wingers’ idiotic and baseless castigation of Trump as a racist, sexist Hitler, only a group as depraved as the American Left could with a straight face call a billionaire “a failed businessman.”

Mascagni asks her students: how could such a tragedy as the 2016 election occur? In the syllabus, she provides a few clues, along with allusions to mythical “scandals” and more lies about the political Right:

“The President of the United States won the 2016 election by appealing to hatred and bigotry. Just about everyday, a new scandal breaks or evidence of corruption emerges. Moreover, the Republican Party controls the executive and legislative branches of government, yet couldn’t manage to keep the government running on the one year anniversary of Trump’s inauguration.”

Apparently, Mascagni is also a major political operative, functioning at the highest levels of international espionage. She would have to be, to rationally include this bit of news in the “What is the course about” section of her syllabus:

“And, oh yeah, Russia interfered with the U.S. electoral process.”

In other words, Russia caused Hillary not to win. Henceforth, Mascagni charges her students with the responsibility of fighting the illegitimate evil of Donald J. Trump:

“How is California challenging these threats to democracy?”

The fact that any school in the nation could possibly allow such indoctrination by a professor is beyond the pale. The younger generation is in dire need of truth, and yet the two American institutions where it should always be pursued — journalism and academia — have traded facts for dishonest, leftist political activism. The country will continue to suffer until our educators fulfill their rightful duty: to teach people how to think, not what to think.