If you go to Planned Parenthood, you are sold on an abortion as if the faux medical people were selling a used car. You have to have it, its cheap and it will save you money and no maintenance is needed. Planned Parenthood, founded on the premise that black babies had to be killed, is after 100 years still adhering to the eugenics policies of Margaret Sanger, the bigoted founder. If you go to a Crisis Pregnancy Center, under California order you have to be told of where you can kill your kill—instead of just trying to save its life and future. “Pro-lifers say they’ve also been successful cutting into the bottom line of abortion companies such as Planned Parenthood, which has made them an enemy of abortion-supporting lawmakers in California. Brad Dacus, attorney and president of Pacific Justice Institute, says abortionists found friends among lawmakers and found a way to punish the pro-life clinics and help abortion clinics. “So they’ve adopted this new law,” Dacus points out, “that requires all pro-life pregnancy clinics, even though they are not funded at all by the government, to have a large sign advertising where women can get a free or low-cost abortion.” Free speech—no, these posters and promotions are used to take away the free speech of those who support Life. Wonder why Planned Parenthood does not have posters telling clients where to save the life of their babies. This is how a democracy works—everyone gets heard. In a totalitarian state, only one side is allowed to be heard. California could be a suburb of Moscow.

CA pro-lifers demand right to remain silent

Charlie Butts (OneNewsNow.com), 3/27/17

Pro-life pregnancy centers in California are asking the nation’s top court to allow them the First Amendment right to not say what they don’t believe.

The centers oppose abortion and attempt to convince pregnant mothers who visit them to give birth to their children.

Abortion clinics in liberal California are not required to advertise where women can find a pro-life clinic.

Attorneys for pro-life clinics and a pro-life organization filed a petition on March 20, asking the U.S. Supreme Court to hear their appeal after losing an appeal the 9th Circuit. They are represented by Alliance Defending Freedom, reported The Washington Times.

The 9th Circuit upheld the law last October but other federal courts in three states have struck down similar laws.

“This is a very important case,” says Dacus.