How effective is the COVID vaccine? In just 3.5 months there have been over 1400 cases of those taking the vaccine, who got the virus. Not listed are the number of dead people, folks who died taking the vaccine. So, how does this compare with other diseases—say, like measles? Map: Every measles case in California’s 2019 outbreak | The … https://www.sacbee.com › california › article229962914 One of those states is California, which has 40 confirmed measles cases, according to the California Department of Public Health. While much lower than the case … In a whole year the measles vaccine may have failed 40 kids—we do not know how many of those 40 never took the measles vaccine. Yet, 1400 people have gotten the virus, many more hospitalized and some died—from taking the COVID vaccine. Where is our health leaders stopping this carnage? Oh, they are promoting it. This is what happens when the media is controlled by government—the citizens are kept in the dark about the destruction caused by government action. Want to take the vaccine? Go for it. Do not want to take the vaccine? It is your body, your choice.

CA records more than 1,400 cases of COVID-19 in vaccinated individuals

By Lauren Good, Daily Californian, 4/30/21

About 1,400 breakthrough cases — or cases where anyone has tested positive for COVID-19 more than 14 days after completing their respective vaccination series — have been recorded by fully vaccinated individuals in California. These cases are likely due to the vaccine not having obtained a sufficient immune response in the vaccinated individual.

Breakthrough cases are defined as anyone who tested positive for COVID-19 more than 14 days after completing their vaccination series. According to the California Department of Public Health, breakthrough cases constitute about 0.1% of the approximately 1.4 million COVID-19 cases in that time frame.

“No vaccine is 100% efficacious,” said UC Berkeley infectious diseases professor emeritus John Swartzberg in an email. “These vaccines are nearly that. Still, for a small percentage of people, breakthrough cases may occur.”

There have been about 7,000 breakthrough infections nationwide out of more than 87 million fully vaccinated people, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. However, this number is an undercount because data on breakthrough cases relies on voluntary reporting from state health departments and may not be caught due to lack of testing, particularly for asymptomatic or mild cases.

While the number of breakthrough infections may sound like a lot, when compared to the entire number of those vaccinated, the number of breakthrough infections is “tiny,” according to Julia Schaletzky, executive director of the campus Henry Wheeler Center for Emerging and Neglected Diseases.

Breakthrough cases are most likely due to the vaccine not having elicited a sufficient immune response in the person, Schaletzky noted. This could result from improper injection of the vaccine or an insufficient response from the individual’s immune system.

Another potential cause of breakthrough cases is that the expansion of strains does not get eradicated by the vaccine as strongly as the original strain, though that has not been of significant concern yet, according to Schaletzky.

“Against all the variants of concern, the vaccine is effective,” Swartzberg said in the email.

Schaletzky added that the benefits of vaccines can be seen in the number of COVID-19 incidents and mortality rates of vaccinated people.

University Health Services, or UHS, is testing students living on campus once a week regardless of their vaccination status and is monitoring for breakthrough cases with contact tracing and genomic sequencing, according to Guy Nicolette, assistant vice chancellor of UHS.

Nicolette added that in the fall, UHS will continue to test unvaccinated individuals weekly and will randomly sample a small percentage of vaccinated individuals to monitor for breakthrough incidents.

Campus is factoring in several possibilities into its fall reopening plans, such as COVID-19 variants that evade some immunity, a lack of herd immunity or unexpected delays in the vaccine rollout, according to Nicolette.

While it is currently unknown how many students will arrive on campus without being fully vaccinated in the fall, UHS is preparing to administer many vaccinations in the early fall, Nicolete said in an email. He added that he hopes 95% or more of students will arrive already vaccinated.

Nicolette encouraged students to upload their vaccine information as soon as possible to their secure medical record, which is how UHS monitors vaccination status.