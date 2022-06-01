CA Schools No Longer Have to Notify Police of Threats Made by Students

One of the reasons for Columbine, Parkland and just a week ago Uvalde, is that folks, including law enforcement knew that the eventual mass killer was dangerous and going to do something. Every public official that could got in front of a camera to beg folks to report dangerous people. But this is California, this is how Democrats handle potential school terrorists.

“In the wake of the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, California Senator Steve Bradford urged passage of a bill that removes the requirement of schools to notify law enforcement when students make threats against the school.

Bradford is seeking to create a “safer” school environment with SB 1273 by citing the removal of school police from Los Angeles Unified School District.

Bradford has no children of his own.

You read that right—NO notifications and NO cops on campus. You might as well put a sing on the front door of every California school, “Welcome to the Shooting Arcade.”

How sick are the Democrats? If they can’t get kids killed in the womb, they will have them killed in a school!