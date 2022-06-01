CA Schools No Longer Have to Notify Police of Threats Made by Students

One of the reasons for Columbine, Parkland and just a week ago Uvalde, is that folks, including law enforcement knew that the eventual mass killer was dangerous and going to do something. Every public official that could got in front of a camera to beg folks to report dangerous people. But this is California, this is how Democrats handle potential school terrorists.
“In the wake of the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, California Senator Steve Bradford urged passage of a bill that removes the requirement of schools to notify law enforcement when students make threats against the school.
Bradford is seeking to create a “safer” school environment with SB 1273 by citing the removal of school police from Los Angeles Unified School District.
Bradford has no children of his own.
You read that right—NO notifications and NO cops on campus. You might as well put a sing on the front door of every California school, “Welcome to the Shooting Arcade.”
How sick are the Democrats? If they can’t get kids killed in the womb, they will have them killed in a school!
Sen. Sydney Kamlager-Dove supported the bill despite being a step-mother.
“It is one thing to be disruptive in your class not intending to use anything that you may have in your locker, on your person, in your bookbag,” said Kamlager. “It is another thing to have a weapon that you intend to use.”
Sen. Melissa Melendez voiced her opposition to the bill citing a mass shooting in Florida after a student was expelled.
“I will remind you that in 2018 of the Stoneman Douglas shooting where 17 people were killed by their fellow student Nicholas Cruz who had behavioral issues since middle school,” said Melendez. “He was transferred six times to address the issues.”
On February 14, 2018, an expelled student entered Parkland, Florida’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and opened fire, killing 17 people and wounding 17 others, in what became at the time the deadliest shooting at a high school in United States history.
Dressed in a maroon shirt adorned with the school logo, Nikolas Cruz exited his Uber outside the campus at 2:19 p.m. He approached the school wearing a backpack filled with magazines and carrying a black duffel packed with his legally purchased AR-15 semi-automatic rifle.
