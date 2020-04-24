CA Supreme Court Orders Gov. Respond Re: Unemployment Benefits for Illegal Aliens

By

BREAKING: CA Supreme Court Orders Gov. Respond Re Unemployment Benefits for Undocumenteds

‘Not a slush fund for the Governor to spend as he sees fit’

By Katy Grimes, California Globe, 4/23/20

While more than 3 million California citizens are awaiting state unemployment benefits because of Governor Gavin Newsom’s order for statewide lockdown, the governor announced last week he was extending $75 million to undocumented immigrants to be passed-through unnamed regional non-profit associations.

However, the Center for American Liberty’s lawsuit, in coordination with The Dhillon Law Group, filed an emergency petition with the California Supreme Court Wednesday asking the Court to immediately halt Governor Newsom’s appropriation of $75 million for the undocumented immigrants.

As attorney Mark Meuser with the Center for American Liberty and the Dhillon Law Group explained, the federal government and California both have statutes that prohibit providing unemployment benefits to undocumented immigrants, and violates the state’s Constitution.

“We are asking the court on an emergency basis to rule that Gavin Newsom not be allowed to expend these funds,” Meuser said.

Thursday, the California Supreme Court challenged Gov. Newsom’s overreach and ordered the governor and California Attorney General Xavier Becerra to respond to the Center for American Liberty’s emergency Writ.

“The Governor made clear in his comments that he is giving $75 million in lieu of unemployment benefits that state and federal law bar to aliens working here illegally,” said attorney Harmeet Dhillon, Chief Executive Officer of the Center for American Liberty. “It is also concerning that unnamed nonprofits, who have no accountability to the taxpayer, are going to receive and distribute taxpayer dollars.”

“This is taxpayer money that may only be appropriated by the legislative branch. This is not a slush fund for the Governor to spend as he sees fit,” Dhillon said. “Governor Newsom is ignoring the proper, and constitutional, channel to appropriate funds. At a time when law-abiding Californians are crushed by unemployment, housing issues, business closures, and massive limitations on our normal lives, Governor Newsom is doing an end-run around the legal guardrails in place. There is no accountability over the distribution of these funds to individuals legally not entitled to cash benefits. The laws apply to everyone, even the Governor, and we hope the California Supreme Court will agree.”

