Cal Berkeley Will ALLOW Violence/Burning on Campus for Ben Shapiro Speech

By

The new American Civil War will continue on September 14 at UC Berkeley—and it is supported by your tax dollars. Free speech will be violated, the health and safety of students compromised—and the Administration says that unless someone looks like they are being KILLED, the campus cops will stand by and watch students being beaten up by Antifa, Black Lives Matter and other totalitarian groups. Think you Cal students is safe? They would be safer in Syria with ISIS. “Subsequent emails revealed that Berkeley was waiving roughly $13K in venue and staffing fees. Their attempt at proving goodwill toward conservatives through the press falls flat when Berkeley administrators leverage more than $15K in security fees for a campus police force that has an active “stand-down order” unless and until a loss of life is imminent. Regarding that supposed stand-down order, “let me say in no uncertain terms that there never was one and never will be,” university spokesperson Dan Mogulof told The Fix in an email: What is factual is that our police operate under guidelines that require them to prioritize student safety, and that, at times, means they may decide to forego arrests if they believe innocent, law abiding students may be harmed in the process of trying to effect those arrests. Oh, and no arrest of those assaulting students. Does this make the Cal Administration co-conspirators—they are giving notice to rioters that it is OK, as long as you do not kill anyone. Watch for the buildings being burned, cars over turned and students violated for wanting Free Speech. Cal has become China on the West Coast.

UC-Berkeley forces Ben Shapiro hosts to pay more than $15,000 for police that ‘forego arrests’

Greg Piper, The College Fix, 8/23/17

Spokesperson says guidelines on police response are not a ‘stand-down order’

When the University of California-Berkeley suddenly decided to cover venue fees for its College Republicans chapter to host conservative pundit Ben Shapiro Sept. 14, a spokesperson told The College Fix the CRs would still be paying security fees “based on neutral, objective criteria.”

According to Young America’s Foundation, which is sponsoring the event, those fees amount to $15,738 – and they cover a campus police force that won’t do anything until someone’s life is at risk.

The conservative group released a blistering statement Tuesday that mocks the public university for its “tendency to run to friendly press in feeble attempts to curry favor and salvage a damaged public image” by waiving some fees:

Subsequent emails revealed that Berkeley was waiving roughly $13K in venue and staffing fees. Their attempt at proving goodwill toward conservatives through the press falls flat when Berkeley administrators leverage more than $15K in security fees for a campus police force that has an active “stand-down order” unless and until a loss of life is imminent.

Regarding that supposed stand-down order, “let me say in no uncertain terms that there never was one and never will be,” university spokesperson Dan Mogulof told The Fix in an email:

What is factual is that our police operate under guidelines that require them to prioritize student safety, and that, at times, means they may decide to forego arrests if they believe innocent, law abiding students may be harmed in the process of trying to effect those arrests.

Mogulof said that was “the exact case” when campus police responded to the violence and property damage that confronted anti-feminist provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos on the eve of his scheduled speech, which was aborted.