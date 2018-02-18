Cal FARCE: Will State Put Cap on Housing Prices? Why Not

By

California communities are pushing SoCal Edison and PG&E out of business via the so-called “Community Choice (Socialism)” effort to have government run and control utility companies, source of energy and prices. Once they become the long awaited monopoly, you will be like Europe and Asia—energy at government prices, hours without electricity each week. If you love Cuba, you will love community choices. So, if government can totally control energy, why not housing? When I first read this story, I thought it was serious—then I realized it was a satire. Sadly, in todays world, the satire of today is the law of tomorrow. Think this is NOT possible. “The ballot proposition, California Fair Access to Residential Cost and Equality (Cal FARCE) will put a cap on the listing and selling prices for all California home sales at or below their 2017 market value. Sellers or their agents must obtain a “previous market value certificate” from their local valuation authority before listing their home for sale and receive a final approval once in escrow. The final selling price cannot exceed a home’s median market value as of Dec. 31, 2017. Sellers will be charged a fee in the amount of 1 percent of the selling price as an “excess profits tax” to administer the program. According to Gov. Moonbeam, “The Cal FARCE initiative will go a long way in reducing the cost of housing, bringing fairness and accessibility to all Californians.” Ridiculous? Maybe not.”

Putting a cap on home prices

By Ken Calhoon, Mountain Democrat, 2/16/18

The California Legislature has declared the high cost of housing a statewide crisis. It has contributed to the state’s high poverty rate and an increasing number of people left homeless.

The economic divide between homeowners and non-owners is discriminatory, favoring the privileged few over the working poor. The housing shortage is so severe that most California residents are locked out of the opportunity to own a home while sellers and landlords reap exorbitant profits.

This social imbalance between rich and poor is of such proportions that the state legislature is proposing an emergency ballot initiative that would freeze the selling prices on all home sales.

The ballot proposition, California Fair Access to Residential Cost and Equality (Cal FARCE) will put a cap on the listing and selling prices for all California home sales at or below their 2017 market value. Sellers or their agents must obtain a “previous market value certificate” from their local valuation authority before listing their home for sale and receive a final approval once in escrow. The final selling price cannot exceed a home’s median market value as of Dec. 31, 2017. Sellers will be charged a fee in the amount of 1 percent of the selling price as an “excess profits tax” to administer the program.

According to Gov. Moonbeam, “The Cal FARCE initiative will go a long way in reducing the cost of housing, bringing fairness and accessibility to all Californians.”

Ridiculous? Maybe not.

From the earliest times, organized government, rulers and their officials have attempted, with varying degrees of success, to “control” their economies by regulating the price of commodities and wages. The rationale for price controls is that there is a “just” or “fair” price which can and ought to be enforced by government. Price controls were in place during both world wars and from 1971 to 1973 when in a nationally televised address, President Richard Nixon announced, “I am today ordering a freeze on all prices and wages throughout the United States.”

Price controls are commonly enacted by governments during emergencies to prevent “price gouging” by unscrupulous merchants. Many large cities have adopted rent control policies and the Federal Reserve sets interest rates that directly influence the direction of the equity and bond markets.

To achieve utopia California has taken the lead on micromanaging behavioral legislation, regulating nearly every facet of daily life. If we can save the planet by prohibiting sit-down restaurants from providing straws to customers (Democrat Assemblyman Ina Calderon of Whittier) shouldn’t we be able to make housing more affordable by controlling what sellers can charge?

The declining homeownership rate in California and the increasing scarcity of affordable housing should terrify private property advocates. When California voters passed Prop.13 back in 1978 homeowners had tremendous political influence. Homeowners were joined in their fight against high property taxes by non-owners. Tenants were sympathetic because they had faith they would one day be homeowners themselves. At the time homes were more affordable and the rate of homeownership higher.

That’s changed. As the percentage of homeowners has declined so has their political clout, as evidenced by the plethora of legislation attempting to repeal Prop. 13 and new taxes (often called fees) facing homeowners.

The polarization between owners and non-owners is increasing. Non-homeowners are no longer sympathetic to the concerns of homeowners. They have lost hope and don’t see a time when they will be able to own a home.

When the majority of California voters don’t own a home and resent those who do, homeownership and private property rights will be seriously impacted. The assault has already begun.

Michael Weinstein, a deep-pocketed Los Angeles activist, is bankrolling a proposed November ballot initiative to repeal an existing state law that prevents local governments from regulating rents on single-family homes, individually owned condominiums and townhouses. For over 20 years the Costa-Hawkins Rental Housing Act has shielded mom and pop landlords from rent control. If the repeal of Costa-Hawkins is successful, tenant activists will gain political momentum in their effort to bring rent control to every city and county in the state.

“People are excited,” said Anya Svanoe, a spokeswoman for the Alliance of Californians for Community Empowerment who also is behind the campaign. “This is the easiest signature-gathering we’ve ever done. People are hungry for rent control.”

More than half of California voters say the state’s housing affordability crisis is so bad they’ve considered moving and 60 percent of likely voters support rent control. Their concern is understandable but rent control is not the solution to our high housing costs.

Studies have shown that price controls on rents reduce the quality and quantity of housing. There is widespread agreement that California must build 200,000 units each year to keep pace with existing growth. We are currently building 80,000.

The disagreement is where new housing should be built. Not In My Backyard.

In today’s political environment, if Costa-Hawkins is repealed, all communities will be vulnerable to rent control. The repeal of Prop. 13 will be next and then passage of Cal FARCE or similar legislation. After all if we can limit how much rent a landlord can collect, why not limit the amount of profit a seller should be able to make on a sale?

Farfetched? In 2016 and 2017 seven Northern California cities had rent control initiatives on the ballot. They passed in Mountain View and Richmond. Statewide rent control efforts continue with the repeal of Costa-Hawkins. It is a slippery slope.

Ken Calhoon is a real estate broker in El Dorado County.