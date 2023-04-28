Cal Poly SLO:  We Segregate Students for Graduation Ceremonies

What is the difference between the racist Ole Miss in 1950 and Cal Poly SLO in 2023? Nothing. Both are prompting segregation in its own way.

“California Polytechnic State University (Cal Poly) is hosting graduation ceremonies based on students’ race, gender identity, and immigration or disability status.

The “Cultural Commencements,” scheduled for June 2022, include “Asian Pacific Islander,” “Black,” “Disability,” “LGBTQIA+,” “undocumented and DACAmented,” “Native American and Indigenous,” and “Southwest Asian North African” ceremonies.

The university’s website states that “Cal Poly’s Cultural Commencements are held in addition to the official university commencement ceremonies.”

California government colleges are as racist as any in American history. When will reparations be given for the descendents of these students?