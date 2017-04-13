Cal State Fresno President: I Will Protect Professors That Want to Murder President Trump

Here are the facts: Cal State Fresno Professor Lars Maischak asked for the hanging of President Trump, Republicans be killed for every illegal alien that is deported—and asked who is building the monument for the person that kills Donald Trump? Does it matter if he said this as a private citizens or as a professor? He admits he wrote those things on Twitter. Do you feel safe around him? Should Republican students be give a safe place on campus, to protect themselves from this professor?

Since he wants to assassinate the President, not merely speak out against him, should he be allowed on the campus—should the taxpayers finance this man that is looking for murders? Well, the College President Joseph Castro is “investigating” the issue. Huh? Castro is protecting this solicitor of murder and violence. Maiscak needs to be escorted off campus as if he were a United Airlines passenger—this man is dangerous and promotes violence. If a Professor said these things about Obama and Democrats, the FBI would have him in custody.

Castro needs to go—if he is allowed to keep a promoter of assassination on campus, he is also the problem. No one is safe with Castro and Masichak nearby.

“Castro said the review would clarify whether Professor Lars Maischak made the statements about the president as a private citizen, not as a representative of the university.

“Professor Maischak’s personal views and commentary, with its inclusion of violent and threatening language, is obviously inconsistent with the core values of our University,” Castro wrote.

Who cares if he said it as a professor or private citizen—he wants the murder of the President of the United States.