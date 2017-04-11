By

Cal State Prof. Lars Maischak: Kill Trump & Execute Republicans

by Jeff Dunetz, The Lid, 4/8/17

Scratch a liberal, find a bloodthirsty hatemonger. On Friday, the Daily Caller reported that Lars Maischak, a history professor at California State University, Fresno, appears to have advocated for the murder of President Donald Trump, and called for the execution of Republicans to make up for illegal aliens deported from the country.

According to the Daily Caller:

Tweets from an account purportedly operated by Professor Lars Maischak call for Trump to “hang” in order to “save American democracy,” and say the only “cure” for racist people is a bullet to their head. The account is not verified, although the bio and interactions between the user and other Twitter users indicate it belongs to the professor.

“To save American democracy, Trump must hang,” Professor Lars Maischak appears to have tweeted in February. “The sooner and the higher, the better. #TheResistance #DeathToFascism.”

He wasn’t finished, however. “Has anyone started soliciting money and design drafts for a monument honoring the Trump assassin, yet?” the user wrote in another tweet a few days later, using the hashtag “TheResistance.”

And he advocated murdering Republicans to make up for the deportation of illegal immigrants.

There’s more:

And he’s made it clear he absolutely hates Trump voters:

He’s also advocated banning the GOP:

And he’s compared Trump to Hitler, which is pretty standard liberal pap these days.

Oh there’s more — lots more. Just recently, he called the Constitution “rotten” and said liberals should reject it:

And he clearly doesn’t like Judge Neil Gorsuch:

He is also not a big fan of Christianity:

In short, this guy is a class A liberal hatemonger, right up there with the Virginia nut-job who said he’s okay with exterminating the millions of Americans in the NRA.

The Daily Caller added:

Maischak did not reply to multiple requests for comment.

A spokeswoman for CSU Fresno told The Daily Caller News Foundation Maischak’s comments on social media do not represent the university. “Lars Maischak is employed as a lecturer at Fresno State,” Kathleen Schock told TheDCNF. “Statements made on his personal social media accounts are his alone and are not endorsed by or reflect the position of the University.”

(Plus the guy has tenure so there’s nothing they can do about it anyway)