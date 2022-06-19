A hate crime is being committed on a college campus and the Attorney General of the U.S. and the AG of California are ignoring it. We expect DA Gascon to ignore it—because it is hatred expressed by a college professor against white people.
This George Wallace imitator is being paid by California taxpayers. Imagine what she teaches in her classes! Hate is the goal of Newsome, otherwise he would have her fired. If a white professor had said that about black people, the professor would be tarred and feathered and forced to admit he is a bigot. Shame on the Democrats for not opposing racism. They do not and this is proof.
Cal State professor: White people shouldn’t ask to come to Juneteenth cookout
MATT LAMB, College Fix, 6/15/22
It should instead be a ‘reparations’ day for white people
White people should not ask Melina Abdullah if they can come to her Juneteenth cookout – she has already made up her mind.
“Attention white people… Please don’t ask if you can come to the cookout…” the California State University Los Angeles professor tweeted on Monday. “#Juneteenth is freedom day for Black folks. It should be #Reparations day for white folks,” the professor of Pan-African Studies told white people.
Juneteenth occurs on June 19, but it is a federal holiday on Monday, June 20. It commemorates the date, two and half years after President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation, that Union troops in Galveston, Texas were informed that “the war had ended and that the enslaved were now free,” according to Juneteenth.com.
Congress and President Joe Biden made Juneteenth a federal holiday in 2021.
Abdullah has a history of sharing her thoughts on racial issues.
She called the trial of actor Jussie Smollett for faking hate crimes in Chicago a “white supremacist charade.” Abdullah, who advocates for an abolition of the police and prison, said in an ideal world Smollett would not have even gone to trial.
She stated:
In an abolitionist society, this trial would not be taking place, and our communities would not have to fight and suffer to prove our worth. Instead, we find ourselves, once again, being forced to put our lives and our value in the hands of judges and juries operating in a system that is designed to oppress us, while continuing to face a corrupt and violent police department, which has proven time and again to have no respect for our lives.
Abdullah has criticized “white saviors” who “swoop in” to help black people. “It assumes that we don’t have our own solutions, our own plans, to disrupt white supremacy because white folks have lived in a world where they are really centered in the universe,” she told Mashable. “They think that every solution should be with them at the front of it.”
She also tried to get the Young Americans for Freedom group canceled on campus for a “Build the Wall” display.
She called the display “blatantly racist” and wanted CSU LA to “immediately revoke all permits for such programming and student groups that make such hateful work their core.”
And white folks should not honor MLK day either. White folk should not support any actions or activities of Black Lives Matter. White folk should not pay taxes to support black folk receipents. Melina Abdullah believes in inclusevness on her terms. But what I don’t understand is why does she support Juneteenth an national holiday. White people too get the day off with pay.
If I bring fried chicken, orange soda and watermelon can I come. I identify as black so that should count. Grow up people and stop the devide.
Most white people don’t even know Juneteenth exists. MLK Day is just another day off.
Take the emotions out of it.
MLK Day was a leverage by a shrinking % of the population that used to have more political leverage to gain political power.
June–xyz is more of the same. A Union General announces the Emancipation Proclamation had been passed 2 years earlier. Now all of a sudden it is a black holiday with a Federal backing. No TV, no radio, and the defeat of CSA allowed the printing of the Proclamation.
What about the “White” President that signed the Proclamation freeing slaves (not just blacks) and who paid for it with his life? Oh that is right. Lincoln’s BD was never a Federal Holiday and he is now marginalized by the Democrats with “President’s Day.”
A friend, who is a past president of the local NAACP says it is pure politics nothing less.
Understand I use the “N” word for every black troop that “squatted” and members of the black panthers that mutinied. Particularly the one who leveled a M-16 at me and threatened to “blow me away.” I was under orders not to take him out….. So much for equality.
Why should this “holiday(?)” be a Federal Holiday?
Because some Arab Sir Named person declares it? (like that connection?)
See people turn it on them. Ask why Lincoln never had a Federal Holiday and the black community now has 2? Ask them why the first president and leader of the founding of the nation does not have a Federal Holiday?
We are watching the destruction of the Democrat Party with the failures of decades of Socialist Politics they put in place. This and more is to come. It is about political power and repeated failure. Put it in cement so you will be called a bigot to right things. (yes intentional) As the Democrats fail they are willing to take the nation with it.