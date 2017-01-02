Calaveras: Marijuana Ban initiative submitted, verification pending

By

By Jason Cowan, The Union Democrat, 12/29/16

Proponents of a ban on cannabis growing in Calaveras County have submitted a petition calling for a vote on the issue to the Calaveras County Elections Office for verification, officials with the cause confirmed Thursday.

Bill McManus, chairperson for the Committee to Ban Commercial Cultivation, said proponents submitted 5.220 signatures on Dec. 22. That is almost double the required number of 3,142, needed to qualify for special election next year.

The Elections Department has 30 business days to verify the signatures. If there are enough , the registrar of voters will go before the Calaveras County Board of Supervisors with the item.

Supervisors would be able to call for a special election or approve the initiative as is.

“The third option is to do nothing,” McManus said. “In which case it falls to the registrar of voters to call under her own authority.”

McManus said the ban must be voted on within 183 days.

McManus said he thinks supervisors could approve the initiative as is. He cited the most recent election as his reason why.

“Calaveras County rejected Proposition 64 (recreational marijuana). The citizens also defeated Measure D (local cannabis cultivation regulations),” McManus said. “Steve Kearney, the supervisor who supported regulation, was recalled and replaced. Cliff Edson, a big proponent in allowing regulation and growing, was denied a second term.”

“I think the people of Calaveras County have had it with marijuana.”

If successful, the ordinance would prohibit all types of commercial marijuana cultivation and its related activities. Under the document, dispensaries would also go away.

“it would prevent any new permits from being issued and any existing permits from being renewed,” he said. “It would go away by attrition. They can have up to a year’s notice.”

It would provide exemptions from certain individuals and caregivers who want to grow and have a certificate from a doctor. They would be permitted to grow three and six plants respectively.

“Caregivers can only grow for two,” McManus said.

Under the initiative, McManus said the crops must be confined to an opaque 100-square-foot shed if owned by an individual and a similar 200-square-foot structure for caregivers. McManus said the structures could be subject to inspections by the county.

No fees will be charged to cultivate under the ordinance, McManus said. If individuals are caught growing and selling or giving away what they’ve grown, they will not be allowed to cultivate anymore.