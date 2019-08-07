Caldwell: America’s Lost Souls and Lost Lives

By

America’s Lost Souls and Lost Lives

Andy Caldwell, Santa Barbara News-Press, 8/7/19

In the immediate aftermath of the horrible mass shootings in Gilroy, El Paso and Dayton, politicians, candidates, and pundits did not bother to pause to either mourn or contemplate before they jumped on their respective bandwagons to vomit up their calls for gun control and the condemnation of our president as if he is a representative of white nationalism and violence. All this, despite the fact that these mass murders began back in the 1960’s here in America, which is no coincidence, because it was during the 1960’s that America began to lose its soul.

American society has always had guns, but not until we entered into the “progressive” age has it known the mass murder of innocents. What changed? Certainly not the ability of guns in the hands of killers to inflict carnage. What changed is that we forsook family stability and integrity, and the inculcation of values, in generation after generation of souls now sullen, violent, deranged, and utterly lost.

What we lost includes the value of life, including specifically, the value of men in our society. For, it is no coincidence, that most of these type of mass murders are committed by young, white men who grew up in fatherless households. Young men who are not in their right minds and whose depravity was allowed to grow and fester in utter isolation from society.

I interviewed William Farrell, co-author of “The Boy Crisis”, who wrote in the Daily Caller, “The father-child bond dads are more likely to create…allows dads to enforce boundaries with less resentment and rebellion. Enforced boundaries is the pivotal preventer of the boy crisis. Enforced boundaries is a prerequisite for postponed gratification, and…allow a child to have pride rather than shame. Dad -deprived boys are likely to have less empathy and fewer social skills, and therefore fewer friends. Hence, the loneliness of almost all the mass shooters. A dad-deprived boy is more likely to feel ashamed, depressed, and without life-purpose”. They end up seeking to escape their pain and depression via addictions, suicide, and in some cases, initiating suicide, literally or practically, via a mass shooting.

What is entirely despicable about the pundits and politicians who are exploiting these tragedies for partisan political purposes is their refusal to discuss even worse violence in our major cities and at the hands of illegal aliens. Specifically, each and every month, more people are killed, by way of black on black violence, in a number of cities in America, all of which are governed exclusively by democrats.

Similarly, the Heritage Foundation’s Hans Von Spakovsky, who I have interviewed on numerous occasions, has gathered the data from government sources which reveal the inordinate number of crimes committed by illegal aliens. He reported the following via Fox News:

“The crimes committed by illegal immigrants are not isolated incidents. A July 2018 Government Accountability Office report noted that the 197,000 criminal illegal immigrants incarcerated in federal prisons during fiscal year 2011 through 2016 had been arrested about 1.4 million times and accused of approximately 2 million offenses – about 10 crimes apiece. Moreover, the 533,000 criminal illegal immigrants incarcerated in state and local prisons during fiscal years 2010 through 2015 (for which the federal government reimburses local governments through the Justice Department’s State Criminal Alien Assistance Program) were arrested about 3.5 million times and accused of approximately 5.5 million offenses.”

If we are going to talk about violence in America, let’s talk about all violence, including the violence by dad-deprived young men, the mentally ill, gang-bangers, drug cartels, jihadis, and illegal aliens. For that conversation alone will foment an honest and valuable discussion rather than the pablum of brazen, heartless, and grief-exploiting partisan hacks.

Published in the Santa Barbara News Press August 8, 2019

Andy Caldwell is the executive director of COLAB and the host of The Andy Caldwell Radio Show weekdays from 3-5 pm on News Press Radio AM1290.