Caldwell: Can We Agree to Protect Our Children?

By

Can We Agree to Protect Our Children?

Andy Caldwell, Santa Barbara News-Press, 8/4/19

During the course of the past forty years, there have been two deeply personal and volatile issues that have served to divide the body politic like no other, namely gay rights and abortion. I am not here to try and change anybody’s mind on this subject, because everybody’s mind is pretty much made up. What I will do instead is point out how far the goal posts have moved with respect to these topics as it affects our children.

California now mandates, under the guise of sexual education, that our children be subject to graphic, pornographic lessons which instructs and encourages children to engage in all forms of sexual activities. How bad is it? In order to warn parents, Calvary Chapel of Santa Barbara has graciously agreed to host an informational meeting pertaining to the new sex ed curriculum on Saturday, Aug. 10 from 6:00-8:30 pm. However, the material is so offensive, they are not allowing children under 18 years old to be admitted, and rightly so. Think about this for a moment. Children won’t be allowed to hear a presentation on the very same explicit sex ed curriculum they are being indoctrinated and groomed by in our public schools.

With respect to gay rights in general, well, the original campaign focused on a call to get government out of the bedroom. Fair enough. Ever since then, however, what should be private sexual preferences has become public in the worst way imaginable. That is, by way of public pressure and the blunt force trauma of heavy-handed government and media, the rest of society, including our children, are allowed no choice but to witness and affirm the same or else.

We are now indoctrinating children as young as five years old to induce them into believing it is “fun” to explore their sexuality. Drag queens are now reading stories to preschoolers in public libraries. Then there are the prepubescent boys who are launching lucrative careers as exotic dancers! School and public locker rooms are no longer segregated by gender. Finally, there are instances where both students and teachers are being suspended from school if they maintain there are only two genders, and kids can be taken away from their parents if the parents object to their child undergoing sex change procedures.

With respect to abortion, Bill Clinton was famous for saying that abortions should be safe, legal and rare. Somehow we moved from that concept to one where today women are encouraged to “shout your abortion” as if it is a proud and defining moment in one’s life. What is worse, is that while some states are pushing back on abortion on demand with no limits, others are now legalizing full-blown infanticide! Meanwhile, thanks to the advancement in medical technology, a child born premature as early as 21 weeks has survived, meaning, it is scarcely ever necessary to take the life of a child in the womb.

Meanwhile, some 50 million children have been aborted in America, resulting in, among other things, a literal black holocaust. In extremely rare instances, it was to save the life of a mother. In almost all other instances, it was to prevent the mother from being inconvenienced. If these children were able to make a claim to having authority over their own body, they would certainly choose to live and be loved by somebody, rather than being murdered, dismembered and sold, piece by piece, by the likes of Planned Parenthood.

In conclusion, the right to an abortion has evolved into the right to kill a child that is born alive. And, the right to sexual freedom has morphed into the prerogative to seduce children into becoming sexually promiscuous, without regard to the confusion, heartache, danger and damage that will certainly ensue.

Andy Caldwell is the executive director of COLAB and the host of The Andy Caldwell Show weekdays from 3-5 pm on News Press Radio AM1290 and AM1440 KUHL.