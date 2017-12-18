Caldwell: Editorial: Up in Smoke

By Andy Caldwell, Santa Barbara News Press, 12/14/17 Winston Churchill said that Russia was a riddle, wrapped in a mystery, inside an enigma. He surmised, however, that the key to understanding Russia was their national interest. My question? How to decipher the politics and polemics of county Supervisor Das Williams. Unlike his four fellow supervisors, he is not very predictable. Recently, however, he may have shared the key to understanding the philosophies and values that serve to guide his decision-making process. The setting? A hearing on the fate of the county’s $100 million trash rate-busting digester to be collocated at the Tajiguas landfill, i.e., smack dab in the middle of the so-called pristine Gaviota coast. Parenthetically, please don’t gloss over the fact that the county has shut down applications for the construction of single-family homes on this same coastline, lest it be “ruined.” Yet, by hook and crook, they are doing everything they can to keep their trash dump open for as long as they can. The digester serves to divert trash from the dump, thereby allowing the county to preserve capacity in the dump. Unfortunately, on the way to trash nirvana, it turns out the county made a very big mistake. It turns out that the coastal zone boundary was not where the county assumed it is. What that means is that the nefarious Coastal Commission’s authority over all things big and small in the coastal zone is about to be triggered. In the meantime, the county is planning on moving the digester further inland, to avoid the Coastal Commission, at a cost of another $10 million. They are hoping the Coastal Commission will figure no harm, no foul. This despite the fact that Marc Chytilo, environmental ambulance-chasing attorney par excellence, and his pals at the Gaviota Coast Conservancy, are threatening to raise hell concerning all of the above. So, now, let’s get to the riddle, mystery and enigma of Das Williams. Supervisor Williams gave Mr. Chytilo and company a thorough tongue lashing as it regards their opposition to the project, indicating that the so-called environmental community can’t have it both ways. For the fact of the matter is, the county dump is one of the largest greenhouse gas emitters in the region. The digester thereby serves two purposes. It eliminates most of the greenhouse gases emanating from the landfill, and by extending the life of the landfill, it will serve to eliminate the emissions that would otherwise accrue should Santa Barbara be forced to truck its trash to Santa Maria. What Das Williams said next is prescient. He does not want to be an environmentalist that always says no. He wants to say yes to projects that produce significant and tangible benefits to the environment, all things considered. This begs the question, is Supervisor Williams’ posture consistent and true, without bias and prejudice? For we can prove that using locally produced oil is superior in all respects than importing oil from the Middle East. Finally, the dump is not the largest source of county-generated greenhouse gas emissions. The largest sources are these forest fires. Andy Caldwell is the executive director of COLAB and host of The Andy Caldwell Radio Show, weekdays from 3-5 p.m., on News-Press AM 1290.