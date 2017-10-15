Caldwell: Editorials: Deliver us from evil

By Andy Caldwell, Santa Barbara News-Press, 10/15/17 The difference between a statesman and a dime-a-dozen politician? Politicians will do and say whatever it takes to keep winning elections. Statesmen, on the hand, help us to think critically, motivating us to embrace our heritage, values and priorities, while inspiring and leading us to unity in our common cause. By way of current examples, Hillary Clinton was the consummate politician. She disdained any and all Americans (us deplorables) who don’t think the way she does, which is ironic, considering she couldn’t convince enough people that she was faithful with regard to anything stemming from true convictions. Donald Trump, on the other hand, represents the values and priorities of most Americans. Unfortunately, however, he is no statesmen. Whereas I agree with most of what the Donald wants to accomplish, his ego and penchant for bombast don’t make it easy for people to follow his lead, even when he is right. He is neither articulate nor discreet, and thereby he is not helping America become united in this time of great peril and discord. In the aftermath of the Las Vegas massacre, we need to be reminded that nobody in their right mind commits murder, let alone mass murder. People who inflict such carnage are, by definition, sociopaths, psychotic and/or just downright evil. In times like these, many of us call upon God for deliverance from evil while relying on government to bear a righteous sword in retribution for the evils committed. Albeit, some liberals have it backwards. They call on government, which in fact is their God, to expose the rest of us to evil by taking away the means by which we would otherwise defend ourselves from evil. Our immediate problem is that some of the people who commit these heinous acts have never been discovered for who and what they are before the onset of the atrocity. In other words, we don’t realize they pose a threat to society until after it is too late. Albeit, there are everyday exceptions. How often do we read about rapists, child molesters and murderers who have been in and out of prison numerous times for the same crimes? We have plenty of evil enemies to worry about, including jihad, a literal demonic movement, not to mention North Korea and Iran. Admittedly, no link has yet been proven between ISIS and the Vegas killer. Nevertheless, we cannot ignore the fact that ISIS has claimed responsibility for the Las Vegas attack. Only on rare occasions has ISIS falsely claimed responsibility for attacks they had nothing to do with. The possibility that the Vegas madman was not radicalized is certainly a possibility, but we cannot dismiss outright the claims of ISIS to the contrary. The fact that ISIS wants credit for this heinous attack speaks volumes to civilized countries as to why these mercenaries of death and destruction must be utterly destroyed, wherever we find them. Note that neither our Constitution nor the Geneva Conventions provide harbor to terrorists due to the mortal threat they pose to civilization. Finally, the Democratic Party is doing a grave and despicable disservice by their opportunistic grandstanding focus on gun rights here in America. Treacherously, they are endangering us by distracting us from true peril. This is especially true considering the weapons of choice and convenience of other recent mass murderers included fertilizer bombs, pressure cookers, planes, cars, trucks, pipe bombs, etc. The means of destruction are not as important or relevant as the prevalence of sociopaths, psychopaths and terrorists being homegrown in America, along with those allowed to immigrate to what were safe, sane and civilized countries. Andy Caldwell is the executive director of COLAB and host of The Andy Caldwell Radio Show, weekdays from 3-5 p.m., on News-Press Radio AM 1290.