Caldwell: Editorials : Guest Opinion: What’s worse than climate change?

By Andy Caldwell, Santa Barbara News-Press, 9/13/17 One of the things I despise about the obsessive hype about the future dangers of climate change has to do with the convenient distraction it provides from immediate and dire real-world problems. For example, I recently interviewed expert William R. Forstchen, Ph.D, on the subject of electromagnetic pulse (EMP) attacks on our nation. For your information, an EMP attack would completely destroy and disable any and all electronic devices, including those used in transportation, defense, manufacturing, food production and vital infrastructure, including our water supplies, not to mention our day-to-day devices. Unfortunately, most people have no idea just how devastating an EMP attack would be to our nation, nor do they understand that Congress was briefed twice in 2004 and 2008 by way of bipartisan congressional studies, only to do nothing. The studies are available at http://empcommission.org. I have added parenthetical comments to the abstract of the first report, which reads as follows: “Several potential adversaries have or can acquire the capability to attack the United States with a high-altitude nuclear weapon-generated electromagnetic pulse (EMP). A determined adversary can achieve an EMP attack capability without having a high level of sophistication. (Read: North Korea, ISIS, Iran). “EMP is one of a small number of threats that can hold our society at risk of catastrophic consequences. EMP will cover the wide geographic region within line of sight to the nuclear weapon. It has the capability to produce significant damage to critical infrastructures and thus to the very fabric of U.S. society, as well as to the ability of the United States and Western nations to project influence and military power. (EMP could cause a protracted nationwide blackout. The commission warned a blackout lasting one year could kill up to 90 percent of the American people through societal collapse and starvation. Millions of Americans would be dead within four months’ time, as there will be no food, water, electricity, fuel, medicine or transportation available, nor the ability to replace the same in due time). “The common element that can produce such an impact from EMP is primarily electronics, so pervasive in all aspects of our society and military, coupled through critical infrastructures. Our vulnerability is increasing daily as our use of and dependence on electronics continues to grow. The impact of EMP is asymmetric in relation to potential protagonists who are not as dependent on modern electronics. (In other words, our enemies could bomb us back to the Stone Age and any retaliation on our part would most likely not have the same effect). “The current vulnerability of our critical infrastructures can both invite and reward attack if not corrected. Correction is feasible and well within the Nation’s means and resources to accomplish.” (Yet our federal government has done virtually nothing, in spite of all the indications that an EMP attack is not a question of “if” but “when”). Members of Congress, please forego the temptation to fixate on hypothetical climate change. Instead, focus on allocating funds to save our country from this impending catastrophe post haste. Andy Caldwell is the executive director of COLAB and host of The Andy Caldwell Show, weekdays from 3-5 p.m., on News-Press Radio AM 1290.