Caldwell: Editorials : Guest Opinion: Who is America’s God?

By Andy Caldwell, Santa Barbara News-Press, 9/14/17 How is it that so many Americans hate America? That is, how can so many people fail to understand, let alone appreciate, what our founding fathers gave us by way of their knowledge and faith? Our founding fathers recognized self-evident truths and unalienable rights, both of which originate with God, as the foundation of our nation. What does that mean in practical terms and why is this so incredibly important? If your rights come from man, then man can abridge your rights. If your rights come from God, they are unalienable, unless you give them up. These foundational cornerstones of our existence cannot be undervalued or understated, yet America is now alienated from these basic truths rooted in a Judeo-Christian world view, as we are living in a post-Christian era dominated and controlled by a secular world view with pagan roots. Another way of putting this is that we are in the midst of a culture war where the roots and fruits of Western civilization are being rejected and destroyed. For what? Consider the assault on our unalienable right of free speech. The Antifa movement employs violence as an acceptable response to speech they consider hateful while cops are ordered to stand down in the midst of subsequent violence and anarchy. Ironically, progressives stand ready and willing to embrace and tolerate Islamic fundamentalism, i.e. Sharia law, rooted in a theology emanating from the Dark Ages. This is due to the fact that the enemy of today’s progressives is nothing less than Western civilization, and the enemy of their enemy is their friend. Of course, this makes no sense whatsoever, as Sharia law is the enemy of virtually all things progressive. But, I repeat myself. We are no longer living in an age of reason based on self-evident truths. Our subsequent world view posits that truth is relative and our rights come from government and those willing to employ violence to gain power like Antifa. Man and nature have now become the objects of our devotion by way of hedonism, narcissism and, along with it, earth worship. To wit, Hollywood actress Jennifer Lawrence positing that recent natural disasters are Mother Nature’s rage against Donald Trump. Enviros like Ms. Lawrence are predicting the end of the earth by way of global warming. Funny thing is, these half-wits may be half-right, if you believe the Bible, as it too predicts the earth will burn up in the end — but not because of either Donald Trump or carbon-loading the atmosphere. The biblical command to be fruitful, multiply and subdue the earth is now moribund. Instead, our society eschews marriage and child-bearing, and the thought of subduing the earth is now considered anathema. In fact, radical environmentalists consider mankind to be a cancer to the earth. It is man that must be subdued in every way imaginable, including human reproduction, water, food and energy production, and the creation and enjoyment of living spaces. For hundreds of years, we asked God to bless America, and America blessed God. How I believe the times are changing. Andy Caldwell is the executive director of COLAB and host of The Andy Caldwell Show, weekdays from 3-5 p.m., on News-Press Radio AM 1290.