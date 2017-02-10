Caldwell: GUEST OPINION: Against all enemies

By Andy Caldwell, Santa Barbara News-Press, 2/9/17 Rep. Nancy Pelosi and company would have us believe that immigrants have a fundamental right to come to America. Accordingly, our state Legislature and sanctuary cities plan to legally defend illegal aliens, including convicted felons, from deportation proceedings, as well as forbid local law enforcement from cooperating with federal immigration officials. This posturing is ridiculous on face value and insidious in nature, representing nothing less than a fundamental breakdown of law and order. The oath taken by elected officials, members of law enforcement, and immigrants who wish to become citizens is clear and unambiguous. The oath requires a pledge to support the Constitution of the United States and to defend the same against all enemies foreign and domestic without purpose of evasion. I value that we are a nation of immigrants; however, I believe these officials should be relieved of their duties and perhaps be prosecuted for violating their oath of office. What they are doing is defined as sedition; inciting people against the federal government and our Constitution, to wit, the calls to assassinate President Trump and/or overthrow our government. The left is willing to throw open our borders to one and all, even though we have enemies threatening our sovereignty and safety. Who can deny that Islamic fundamentalists have sworn our destruction and demise, or that Mexican cartel and MS-13 members come here to commit crimes? What the useful idiots on the left refuse to acknowledge is the oath represents something important and vital. For instance, they would have us believe that all of Islam is a religion of peace and that we should welcome Islamic refugees in the spirit of freedom of religion and tolerance. Yet, America has been under attack by Islamic fundamentalists for decades both here and abroad, and there are Islamic terrorist cells in all 50 states. The oath taken by new citizens requires them to “absolutely and entirely renounce and abjure all allegiance and fidelity to any foreign prince, potentate, state or sovereignty,” meaning our current practices require us to differentiate between genuine peace-loving Islamists versus those who plan to implement Sharia law and wage jihad against us. Either that, or requiring an oath is superfluous. Islamic fundamentalists should not be welcome here, as their beliefs are completely antithetical to the fundamental principles of our Constitution, including, ironically, the tenet of freedom of religion, i.e., convert to Islam or die. Nevertheless, these fundamentalists are coming in under the guise of refugee status, they are recruiting converts in our prisons, and they have infiltrated our government. The same can be said of the Mexican cartels representing a clear and present danger to America. What we are witnessing today is nothing less than the beginning throes of a civil war. The goal of the progressive’s primary puppet master, George Soros, is nothing less than the undermining of our sovereignty in order to facilitate a new world order, which reveals the true intentions of Barack Obama’s promise to fundamentally transform America. Andy Caldwell is the executive director of COLAB and host of the Andy Caldwell Radio Show, weekdays from 3-5 p.m., on News-Press Radio AM 1290.