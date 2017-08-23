By

Caldwell: Guest Opinion: Greenwashing assault and battery

By Andy Caldwell, Santa Barbara News-Press, 8/20/17

So, this story has it all. De facto child slavery, strip-mining, green toxic waste streams, and the enviros love it all.

Our world is full of sanctimonious, self-righteous hypocrites, including the people pretending to save the planet from climate change. In essence, they claim greenhouse gases are the key to controlling the planet’s temperature and that fossil fuels are the enemy of the planet. Hence, they fight against oil drilling operations, pipeline construction, shale oil production, clean coal and natural gas development. Now they are calling for an outright ban on all gas and diesel engines in cars and trucks and, along with that, a ban on natural gas distribution lines to our homes and businesses.

These people want us to embrace solar and wind, along with electric vehicles, as the salvation of the planet and mankind. They would utterly destroy our economy and quality of life by abandoning an energy supply that is both ubiquitous and affordable. Fortunately, the truth is coming out about the so-called green energy sector. Specifically, wind and solar, along with electric vehicles, are proving to be more damaging to the planet than carbon-based fuels.

The most dramatic impact of wind machines is the mass slaughter of birds and bats, including endangered species. Some solar arrays, right here in California, are also killing thousands of birds. However, the most dangerous and nefarious aspect of the green energy industry is the cradle-to-grave impact of the minerals used to create solar panels and batteries.

It turns out that nearly 60 percent of the world’s supply of cobalt is in the Republic of Congo, the poster child of third-world hell holes. These operations employ upwards of 40,000 children, some as young as 4 years of age, to work in these mines. Actually, the use of the word “employ” is a misnomer. These children are so poor that they don’t work for pay, but for food for the day. Scores of them die. Many more will suffer debilitating diseases for the rest of their lives.

No company on earth involved in the supply chain, including producers and consumers, here in America or China, gives a whit about these children. The collective conscience of all these guilty parties is apparently assuaged by way of greenwashing. This, despite the fact that the cars are fueled by nothing less than a conflict battery (akin to conflict diamonds).

So now you have a picture of the cradle. What about the grave? Well, where will these batteries go when they die? The same question pertains to solar panels and our new green light bulbs, which contain mercury. California, the so-called leader of the world in green technology and recycling, closed its one and only battery recycling plant due to concerns about toxic emissions.

Let’s challenge the Community Environmental Council and the rest of the environmental community to address this cradle-to-grave problem. The CEC were pioneers in advocating for recycling, and now they are proponents of a fossil-free society. Let them tell us where else we can get cobalt and how else will it be mined? Tell us how you are going to save the children forced to work in these mines. Tell us how you plan to recycle the gigatons of batteries and solar panels that are already beginning to pile up around the world, or where we can build the world’s largest toxic waste dump?

In the meantime, all you consumers who are saving the planet by driving an electric vehicle, at a minimum, how about carrying a picture on your dashboard of the 4-year-old who procured the cobalt for your conflict battery?

Andy Caldwell is the executive director of COLAB and host of The Andy Caldwell Show, weekdays from 3-5 p.m., on News-Press Radio AM 1290.