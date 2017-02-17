Caldwell: Guest Opinion: Identity theft is a family tradition

By Andy Caldwell, Santa Barbara News-Press, 2/16/17 I don’t blame anyone for wanting to come to America because I still believe in the American dream. I believe the reason we have a huge problem with people wanting to come here is because this is still a desirable place to live, work and raise a family. Having said that, I always find it offensive and unfathomable that some of the leading apologists for lax immigration policies, amnesty, open borders and the like are severe critics of our country and, more specifically, our free enterprise system. Out of one side of their mouth, they claim that America is a racist country and that people of color can’t get ahead. On the other hand, they defend the masses of immigrants that will do anything to come here, a not-so-tacit admission that America is truly still the land of opportunity. Bottom line? Few people are trying to break into Mexico or El Salvador. Why is that? There are so many countries marked by crime, corruption, poverty and despair for so many people, that I find it hard to condemn anybody desperate enough to escape to America for a better life. Yet, the fact of the matter is, breaking the law to enter our country is just the beginning of a life in the shadows. To obtain work, most illegal immigrants will soon find themselves breaking other laws to game the system. But don’t take my word for it. Last week, California Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de Leon was being interviewed about President Trump’s agenda regarding immigration matters. Mr. de Leon indicated that half of his family would be subject to deportation, as they are in the country illegally. He went on to say that his family members were just like everybody else who obtained false driver’s licenses, Social Security cards and green cards “because that’s what you need to survive, to work.” I find it appalling, but not surprising, that such a prominent political figure would be so cavalier in his statement. We can all see firsthand why our state government is refusing to cooperate with the Trump administration on immigration matters. Whereas, Mr. Trump’s focus is on people who have committed felonies, the de Leons of this world are afraid Mr. Trump won’t stop there. They fear he will deport every illegal alien, including Dreamers. Hence, Mr. de Leon and company have no interest in upholding their oath to uphold the Constitution and our laws due to superseding family obligations and their interpretation of economic necessity. It is obvious to all that our system to protect our borders and maintain a balanced and orderly immigration process is severely broken. We have acquiesced to the anchor baby phenomena, we have accommodated Dreamers, and our state government has no interest whatsoever holding illegal aliens responsible for breaking the law; rather, they now intend to use taxpayer dollars to defend illegal aliens held under threat of deportation. This, despite the fact that an overwhelming majority of Californians polled do not support the concept of sanctuary cities. Andy Caldwell is the executive director of COLAB and host of The Andy Caldwell Show, weekdays from 3-5 p.m., on News-Press Radio AM 1290.