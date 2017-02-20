Caldwell: Guest Opinion: Lessons from Tiananmen Square

By Andy Caldwell, Santa Barbara News-Press, 2/19/17 Today’s standoff between California and the Trump administration reminds me of China’s Tiananmen Square, when a totalitarian government crushed the hope of freedom represented by an unarmed protester being run down by a tank. Of course, some people believe Donald Trump is driving the tank and illegal immigrants are the hapless people seeking freedom, but that is not an accurate characterization of what is happening here. The Trump administration is trying to free America from the shackles of a federal government that has sapped our freedom and whose policies have served to disperse and divest the economic opportunities that should be ours. Mr. Trump simply wants to put Americans first to revive our economy, create jobs and rebuild our country. Our state, in the meantime, is run exclusively by one party and it is being run into the ground. Adding up the total debt and deficits, we are in a $1 trillion financial sinkhole. Government, at every level, is on the verge of bankruptcy. The middle class is fleeing, our infrastructure is failing, our tax burden continues to grow unabated, and our regulations are among the most illogical and punitive in the world. What California’s political class is not willing to admit is that they are about to get run over by the equivalent of a tank in the form of the Supremacy Clause of our Constitution. This provision clearly states the federal government is in a superior position to the states if it is not in violation of the Constitution. Standing in the way of the tank, California is armed with nothing less than flimsy, wistful notions of political sovereignty that will soon be crushed. The bottom line is that immigration policy is the sole prerogative of the federal government, as is the discretionary spending of federal monies. What that means, in practical terms, is that while California stands in the way of the Trump revolution, our state stands to lose out on the trillion-dollar infrastructure investment plan the president intends to implement. This is due to California declaring itself a sanctuary state. Moreover, California citizens could be denied the benefits of a plethora of new federal policies which aim to return power, authority and money to the states. Our state politicians are, therefore, opting to defend illegal aliens at the expense of its citizens. Our political leaders would have us believe California is doing the merciful thing by standing up for the illegal aliens in our midst. However, we are a nation of laws and these people have broken the law. Moreover, we tried amnesty before and nothing changed. I truly do sympathize with the many hardworking people who came here to escape horrible situations in their home country; however, a de facto open border policy is certainly not the answer. Were it not for the extreme ideologues in our government, we could cooperate fully with the Trump administration by giving up the illegal aliens in our midst who have committed felonies such as murder and rape. Then, in the spirit of cooperation, our congressional delegation would offer a plan to create a compassionate solution which would grant some form of legal residence status that falls significantly short of amnesty and citizenship, on behalf of the millions of people who are in our country without the sanction of the federal government. The plan would include a reliable guest-worker program, assurances that no illegal aliens are benefiting from welfare programs, and an agreement to permanently discourage the recurring dilemma of Dreamers, anchor babies and their extended families. Instead, expect nothing from Sacramento and our congressional delegation except obfuscation and bloviation. Andy Caldwell is the executive director of COLAB and host of The Andy Caldwell Show, weekdays from 3-5 p.m., on News-Press Radio AM 1290.