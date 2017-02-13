Caldwell: GUEST OPINION: Our deplorable state of desperation

By Andy Caldwell, Santa Barbara News-Press, 2/12/17 Dear President Trump: Not since the presidency of Ronald Reagan have the millions of deplorables in California realistically looked to Washington, D.C. for respite or relief. Our experience has been that whatever poor decision the federal government made to affect us, our state government proceeded to make things worse. Now that you have been elected and are proving true to your campaign promises to make America great again, we beg you to help us make California great again also. We hope our economy, being the seventh-largest in the world, and our state population, being the largest in the United States, will be too big for your administration to ignore, in spite of the resistance our politicians and activists are plotting against you. Please take this letter in the spirit of the Declaration of Independence, but with one significant difference. We will be citing the crimes against us by our despotic and corrupt state government while declaring our dependence on your administration to rescue us. You have promised to lower taxes, simplify the tax code and cut regulations. Well, Californians pay the highest taxes in the country, including income tax, property tax, sales tax, gasoline tax and utility taxes, along with a slew of regulatory fees and permit costs that are off the charts. For instance, our state embarked on its own version of cap-and-trade that is estimated to cost our farming, manufacturing and industrial sectors hundreds of billions of dollars. Our state is so imperative that it is now regulating cow flatulence, which means California cows are no longer happy cows due to the overreach of our bloviating Legislature. You have promised to build vital infrastructure. Well, California hasn’t made a serious investment in infrastructure since Jerry Brown was governor the first time. We are served by fewer dams and reservoirs than we had when our population was half the size it is now. We haven’t built a major new freeway in our state despite the worst gridlock in the nation. The freeways, roads, bridges, and water and sewer pipelines we do have are falling apart. Yet, our state government intends to spend tens of billions on a low-speed rail system going nowhere fast and a water tunnel project that will do nothing to add to our water supply. You have promised to unleash America’s oil and gas industry. We have billions of barrels of oil and trillions of cubic feet of natural gas both on and off shore, yet our state and county are doing everything they can to eliminate this vital sector of our economy, even though we are the most car-centric state. Please declare oil and gas operations as vital to our nation’s security and our economy, and override the deleterious juggernaut standing in our way to energy independence. Ironically, you will be helping to clean our air and water due to the natural pollution seeps that will be abated by way of drilling offshore. Finally, a federal department that oversees pipeline operations has been dragging its feet in reopening a pipeline that was repaired more than a year ago. Please direct them to allow our oil companies to resume operations, as this will help our local economy and the tax situation affecting our local government and schools. Finally, California’s ability to grow 25 percent of our nation’s food supply is being threatened by a series of regulations affecting our farmers’ ability to use ground water and utilize contracted water they paid for, rules making their diesel tractors and trucks prematurely obsolete, a severe labor shortage, a $15-an-hour minimum wage, and the most expensive overtime regulation in the nation for farmworkers. Andy Caldwell is the executive director of COLAB and host of the Andy Caldwell Radio Show, weekdays from 3-5 p.m., on News-Press Radio AM 1290.