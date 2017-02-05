Caldwell: Guest Opinion: Our whale of a Congressman

By Andy Caldwell, Santa Barbara News-Press, 2/5/17 I have known freshman Congressman Salud Carbajal for some 20 years, ever since he was an aide to the late County Supervisor Naomi Schwartz. Mr. Carbajal is for the most part an affable person; however, he can also be trite and it seems that the vainglory limelight of Washington, D.C. is bringing out the worst in him. Having served for only a few short weeks, he is choosing to become an all-too-predictable left-wing ideologue, happy to occupy the fringe in the company of Nancy Pelosi and the Hispanic Caucus. A week ago, at Santa Barbara’s Shoreline Park, Congressman Carbajal announced the first bill he has authored, seeking to permanently ban new offshore oil and gas leases from federal waters off the coast of California. He was joined at the press conference by a score of the usual suspects: the Environmental Defense Center, Get Oil Out and the Sierra Club. Preening in the spotlight of Santa Barbara’s energy luddites, Mr. Carbajal couldn’t have been happier, even though his bill has no chance of being signed into law. For everyone knows that President Trump intends to unleash America’s oil and gas sectors to lower costs to consumers, create high-paying jobs and establish energy independence. Moreover, instead of war for oil, Mr. Trump is pursuing oil for peace — the opportunity to rob our enemies in the Middle East of the means to fund international terrorism. Therefore, what Salud Carbajal was doing last Saturday was nothing less than wasting everybody’s time, energy and our tax dollars for a photo op in the sand that will be washed away by the Trump tide faster than he can say “cheese” for the cameras. Unfortunately, this is already par for the course as far as Mr. Carbajal’s nascent career is concerned. He is pretending to be a martyr in the cause against Mr. Trump, the ?face of resistance? as he puts it, instead of finding common ground and getting things done. I would have preferred to stand with the congressman asking for federal funds to finish the Hwy. 101 widening project. Alternatively, how about a bill to end water releases from Lake Cachuma for the fish in Hilton Creek before there is no water left for the people of the South County for drinking, bathing and flushing? Mr. Carbajal could have also asked the Trump administration to help fund a bigger and better desalination plant for the South County in view of the interest the president has shown in increasing water supplies to ease our drought situation. Finally, why not work on a plan to create a viable guest-worker program for our farmers? But no, Congressman Carbajal chose to do none of these practical things. He would rather engage in polemical diatribes instead of getting down to business as part of the minority party in Washington. Perhaps that is the problem. Salud Carbajal has never been in the minority. Anytime he walked across the proverbial aisle while serving in local government was to self-congratulate himself for his magnanimity while throwing the opposition relatively meaningless bones. In effect, Congressman Carbajal is proving himself as effective as a beached whale, somehow enjoying the attention and adulation of the people surrounding him instead of being concerned about his circumstances and effectiveness. The congressman should learn to breach while avoiding the beach altogether — standing out and making his presence known while actually accomplishing something useful. Instead, he seems intent to bask in the sun, selling us short in the process. Pity the constituents represented by a beached whale who thinks making a statement against the pod is worth sacrificing the opportunity to be effective, practical, relevant and visionary. Andy Caldwell is the executive director of COLAB and host of The Andy Caldwell Show, weekdays from 3-5 p.m., on News-Press Radio AM 1290.