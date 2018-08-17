Caldwell: Guest Opinion: Sen. Jackson’s blaze of glory

By

Editorials : Guest Opinion: Sen. Jackson’s blaze of glory

Andy Caldwell, Santa Barbara News-Press, 8/16/18

As it turns out, we held the record of having the largest fire in the state for a relatively short time. However, there is always next year, thanks to state Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson.

In case you missed it, Ms. Jackson is authorizing legislation to promote prescribed burning in the state. Wow, it is about time. Pardon her delay. She and our erstwhile Assemblywomen, Monique Limon, first had to save the cascarones dealers from having to pay taxes.

Ms. Jackson’s inferno manifesto intro reads as follows: “For more than a century, states and the federal government have adopted fire suppression policies that have resulted in high fuel accumulations and significant ecological impacts on forest lands. This has been reflected in the increasingly severe fire seasons in recent years with more acres burned at high intensity, increased numbers of large-scale catastrophic fires, significant carbon dioxide and other emissions, problematic and dangerous containment and suppression efforts, increased financial costs, and reductions in resiliency and biodiversity of California’s fire-adapted ecosystems… Though prescribed burning is widely recognized as an effective, powerful management tool, it is complex in nature and highly regulated. Despite the fact that prescribed fire is often the only option in portions of California, successful implementation of prescribed burning requires careful planning, specific weather conditions, qualified crews, funding, public support, and compliance with various laws and regulations. These variables can make it difficult for managers to utilize prescribed burning.”

Hallelujah! And, miracle of miracles, she even got the same environmental groups who are most responsible for California’s weekly conflagrations to sign off on the legislation. How on God’s brown earth did she manage to do that? Well, before you get too excited about our wonder-working state senator, you need to read some of the fine print, including the section where she eliminated the state’s responsibility to help pay for this program.

Specifically, herein lies the reasons Ms. Jackson got the enviros to sign off. First, the legislation is going to make it even harder to build in high fire areas (including Santa Barbara, presumably) which, as we have seen, is most of the state, as parcel maps will have to be approved by the state, not just local jurisdictions. Second, this bill doesn’t appear to help foment policy changes in our national forests. Relatedly, U.S. Rep. Salud Carbajal has been a consistent “no” vote on policies that would help abate fire in our national forests. Third, Ms. Jackson struck the language in the bill that would have heightened the responsibility of the state to deal with the impending dangers specific to the Central Coast.

Finally, here is the worst part of her legislation. In one little sentence, Ms. Jackson didn’t just throw a bone to the enviros, such as the Environmental Defense Center, Forest Watch, SBCAN and others. No, she threw them the largest dinosaur she could find – a titanasour. Her legislation, that is, preserves what should be an extinct policy. That is, one little sentence will ensure our area continues to burn like there is no tomorrow. By scoring this titanic sore point with the “prescribed burns are bad, but conflagration is good for nature” flat earth society, whose only goal is habitat preservation, she threw the rest of the community back into the inferno.

Here is Ms. Jackson’s horrific qualifier in all its blaze of glory: “It is the intent of the legislation that additional consideration (read that, protection) be provided for coastal sage and chaparral communities.” Huh? Ms. Jackson just hit the brakes on fuel breaks and controlled burns on the Central Coast, as sage and chaparral are the reason we need controlled burns. They are the “baby” when we say “burn, baby, burn.”

Andy Caldwell is the executive director of COLAB and host of The Andy Caldwell Radio Show, weekdays from 3-5 p.m., on News-Press AM 1290.