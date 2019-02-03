Caldwell: Infanticide by no other name

By

Editorials : Infanticide by no other name

Andy Caldwell, Santa Barbara News Press, 2/2/19

I find myself quoting George Orwell a lot these days, especially his warning that language would someday be highjacked in order to make lies sound truthful and murder respectable. It is shocking to imagine the gruesome scenarios that are the new reality in New York and the other states soon to follow its lead.

Scenario No. 1: A woman tells her boyfriend she is pregnant. He beats her, killing the fetus in the process. He is not prosecuted for manslaughter because the fetus is no longer protected as a person under state law.

Scenario No. 2: A woman enters a hospital in labor. She wants the baby delivered dead, as it is now her constitutional right to do so. And, what’s worse, if the baby manages to survive the abortion, there is no longer any requirement that a doctor be on hand to save the baby’s life.

In most states, homicide is defined as conduct which causes the death of a person. The definition of a person includes an unborn child more than 24 weeks old. Well, the state of New York has changed its law purposely striking the language referencing the fetus as a person in the criminal code having to do with homicide. Moreover, the state has now limited the term “person” when referring to the victim of a homicide, as a human being who has been born and is alive.

For most of my lifetime, abortion proponents have complained when they were described as being pro-abortion, preferring instead to be labeled as being pro-choice. They claimed they were only interested in promoting abortion as a last resort and only as it affected the health and well-being of the mother and the child. Well, thanks to the state of New York and the Shout Your Abortion Movement (a movement that considers abortion a reason to celebrate), that charade has finally run its course.

What will happen eventually as this movement to allow abortions without any restrictions continues unabated? We know what will happen, because it’s happened already. To wit, the most prolific serial killer in America’s history, one Kermit Gosnell, MD. As one medical student testified, “You could hear the screams of the babies as they were being decapitated.” Mr. Gosnell was convicted of murdering seven babies who survived his abortions; however, he murdered thousands more, including countless babies that were breathing on their own. His abortion mill was passed over for inspection by state authorities for 16 years despite numerous complaints because nobody cared.

Conservatives, including Evangelicals and Catholics, helped Donald Trump win the Oval Office. You would have thought the Dems and their feminazi shock troops would come back toward the middle of the political spectrum after that loss instead of driving their bus off this cliff. But hey, what do I know? They actually believe that Americans will yield the moral high ground to them if they simply claim that abortion without limits is the new moral high ground. Good luck with that. Americans with a soul are instead rightly outraged.

Abortion fanatics consider the will of the woman everything, and the life of the child as nothing, as the revolution devours its children. Shedding the blood of innocents, at the further expense of both conscience and instinct, may now be legal under any circumstances in New York, but it will never be the right thing to do. These human beings are being treated as if they are absolutely worthless, except for the value of their body parts sold on the black market by the likes of Planned Parenthood, an organization founded on the same principles and by the very same people who gave Hitler his best ideas on eugenics and genocide.

Andy Caldwell is the executive director of COLAB and host of The Andy Caldwell Radio Show, weekdays from 3-5 p.m., on News-Press AM 1290.