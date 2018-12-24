Caldwell: Reclaiming the True Meaning of Christmas–It is Jesus vs Al Gore for the heart and soul of America!

By

Reclaiming the True Meaning of Christmas

It is Jesus vs Al Gore for the heart and soul of America!

Andy Caldwell, Santa Barbara News-Press, 12/23/18

Throughout the ages, false prophets have been declaring that “the end is near,” but perhaps never in the history of mankind has there been so much ostensible support for one particular doomsday theory, that having to do with climate change. In these last days of Advent, it behooves our society and culture to reconsider our faith and our world view. Do we believe that our highest moral priority is to save the planet from mankind or to bequest Jesus Christ to save mankind from itself?County Supervisors Das Williams and Joan Hartmann recently referred to climate change as the “moral issue” of our day and that history will judge us for our response to the same. They are not alone. Pope Francis wants Catholics to confess their sins against the environment, including the “sin” of contributing to climate change.

I am of a different world view than these posers and their pophets of doom. I believe that taking energy and food security (they are intrinsically related) for granted is a sin against mankind and God. The fact that billions of people in this world do not have access to energy sources to protect themselves against nature, including famine and the dearth of potable water, implicates us in their misery, up to and including their premature death. Why? Because we know how to help them, yet we refuse to do so in obfuscatory deference to the planet. To that end, billions of people would be grateful to get not just one lump of coal in their Christmas stocking, but enough to serve them throughout the year.

The biblical world view indicates that the earth exists for the benefit of mankind. That, of course, does not excuse mankind from being a good steward of the earth’s resources, for there are commands pertaining to that in the Bible, too. However, it is very clear that God gave man dominion of the earth to benefit mankind, including the moral high ground to subdue the earth. What does that mean? We have permission and a license to use natural resources and to constrain nature.

For example, the use of natural products such as oil and gas have given us the highest standard of living, and life expectancy, the world has ever known. Moreover, our ability to doubly protect ourselves from both floods and droughts by way of constructing dams, which can also deliver power, has saved countless lives.

Yet, nowadays, these things are considered sins against nature? For example, Gov. Jerry Brown would rather blame climate change for wildfires instead of inept forest management practices, and he would rather us release our drought buffers, and cut off irrigation water from farmers, in deference to fish.

Scholar Victor Davis Hanson indicates that “all societies in decline fixate on impossible postmodern dreams as a way of disguising their inability to address pre-modern problems” and that leaders who are unwilling or unable to address these problems “compensate by posing as philosopher kings who cheaply lecture on existential challenges over which they have no control.”

As a way of reminder to the pope and his fellow protestant disciples of false prophets, the Bible clearly states that the earth is going to burn up, not by way of man’s use of carbon, but by way of God’s judgment against man for genuine moral failures, hence our need for a savior. Relatedly, one of the greatest sins in the Bible that is actually referred to as pollution is not carbon emissions, but the shedding of innocent blood.

All of this is, of course, according to the message brought to us by way of Jesus Christ, rather than Al Gore. Ergo, genuine evidence of salvation emanates from a change of hearts and minds, not the climate.

Andy Caldwell is the executive director of COLAB and host of The Andy Caldwell Radio Show, weekdays from 3-5 p.m., on News-Press AM 1290 and AM1440 KUHL.