Caldwell: Reparations Were Paid in Full!

By

AOC wants you to pay reparations—even though your family did not come here till the late 1890’s, like mine, or after WWII. It does not matter if you whip yourself each day because of something you had nothing to do with, you will pay. It is called reparations. In fact, hundreds of thousands of Americans DIED paying reparations for slavery. Yet the Democrat Party, defender of slavery, promoters of Jim Crow laws and voter suppression, segregated schools—and Democrats President Woodrow Wilson segregated th military, they refuse to pay reparations. And, how do you handle Barack Obama—his mother was white—and his father was from Kenya—never here as a slave or any member of his family? “Americans are being asked to pay reparations to the descendants of African American slaves. In fact, in several different instances, these type payments have already begun in several ways and means. For instance, there is a federal loan forgiveness program for farmers and ranchers unless they happen to be white. There are a couple of trial runs of universal basic income payments that whites can’t apply for. Governor Gavin Newsom has even appointed a team to serve on the recently formed Task Force to Study and Develop Reparation Proposals for African Americans. Will Kamala Harris get reparations—even though her parents are from South Asia and Jamaica—never slaves. This is a socialist scam to bankrupt the productive and transfer money, having nothing to do with slavery or Democrat bigotry. Oh, should Planned Parenthood pay reparations for KILLING 117,000 black babies in 2019? They should.

Reparations Were Paid in Full!

There is a federal loan forgiveness program for farmers and ranchers unless they happen to be white

By Andy Caldwell, California Globe, 8/2/21

Americans are being asked to pay reparations to the descendants of African American slaves. In fact, in several different instances, these type payments have already begun in several ways and means. For instance, there is a federal loan forgiveness program for farmers and ranchers unless they happen to be white. There are a couple of trial runs of universal basic income payments that whites can’t apply for. Governor Gavin Newsom has even appointed a team to serve on the recently formed Task Force to Study and Develop Reparation Proposals for African Americans.

Of course, all of this pales by comparison to the trillions that reparation advocates say America owes the descendants of black slaves in America.

I would like to offer up a different version of our history, per the observations of one Abraham Lincoln. Lincoln, like many of our forefathers, did not suffer hallucinations stemming from our current day secular humanist post-Christian anti-Western Civilization world view. Instead, Abe had a world view that concluded that God knew how to make things right in this fallen world of ours in real time. Who knew, except for those who have gone to the Lincoln Memorial and who read the writing on the wall, literally, in the form of Lincoln’s Second Inaugural Address.

The cliff note version about Abe’s understanding of reparations already paid in full by the will of God:

“Yet, if God wills that it (the Civil War) continue until all the wealth piled by the bondsman’s two hundred and fifty years of unrequited toil shall be sunk, and until every drop of blood drawn with the lash shall be paid by another drawn with the sword, as was said three thousand years ago, so still it must be said ‘the judgments of the Lord are true and righteous altogether’.”

The price of slavery is paid for in money and blood by God’s judgement for our wrongdoing. Hence, any form of reparations today would be, by virtue of the Civil war, redundant.

All Americans would do well to read President Lincoln’s words in their context to see how we have fallen:

“Fellow countrymen: at this second appearing to take the oath of the presidential office there is less occasion for an extended address than there was at the first. Then a statement somewhat in detail of a course to be pursued seemed fitting and proper. Now, at the expiration of four years during which public declarations have been constantly called forth on every point and phase of the great contest which still absorbs the attention and engrosses the energies of the nation little that is new could be presented. The progress of our arms, upon which all else chiefly depends is as well known to the public as to myself and it is I trust reasonably satisfactory and encouraging to all. With high hope for the future no prediction in regard to it is ventured.

“On the occasion corresponding to this four years ago all thoughts were anxiously directed to an impending civil war. All dreaded it ~ all sought to avert it. While the inaugural address was being delivered from this place devoted altogether to saving the Union without war insurgent agents were in the city seeking to destroy it without war ~ seeking to dissolve the Union and divide effects by negotiation. Both parties deprecated war but one of them would make war rather than let the nation survive, and the other would accept war rather than let it perish. And the war came.

“One eighth of the whole population were colored slaves not distributed generally over the union but localized in the southern part of it. These slaves constituted a peculiar and powerful interest. All knew that this interest was somehow the cause of the war. To strengthen perpetuate and extend this interest was the object for which the insurgents would rend the Union even by war while the government claimed no right to do more than to restrict the territorial enlargement of it. Neither party expected for the war the magnitude or the duration which it has already attained. Neither anticipated that the cause of the conflict might cease with or even before the conflict itself should cease. Each looked for an easier triumph and a result less fundamental and astounding. Both read the same Bible and pray to the same God and each invokes His aid against the other. It may seem strange that any men should dare to ask a just God’s assistance in wringing their bread from the sweat of other men’s faces but let us judge not that we be not judged. The prayers of both could not be answered ~ that of neither has been answered fully. The Almighty has His own purposes. “Woe unto the world because of offenses for it must needs be that offenses come but woe to that man by whom the offense cometh.” If we shall suppose that American slavery is one of those offenses which in the providence of God must needs come but which having continued through His appointed time He now wills to remove and that He gives to both North and South this terrible war as the woe due to those by whom the offense came shall we discern therein any departure from those divine attributes which the believers in a living God always ascribe to Him. Fondly do we hope ~ fervently do we pray ~ that this mighty scourge of war may speedily pass away. Yet, if God wills that it continue until all the wealth piled by the bondsman’s two hundred and fifty years of unrequited toil shall be sunk and until every drop of blood drawn with the lash shall be paid by another drawn with the sword as was said three thousand years ago so still it must be said ‘the judgments of the Lord are true and righteous altogether.’

“With malice toward none with charity for all with firmness in the right as God gives us to see the right let us strive on to finish the work we are in to bind up the nation’s wounds, to care for him who shall have borne the battle and for his widow and his orphan ~ to do all which may achieve and cherish a just and lasting peace among ourselves and with all nations.”