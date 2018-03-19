Caldwell: Students, heal thy selves

By

Students, heal thy selves

By Andy Caldwell, Santa Barbara News Press, 3/18/18

My head was hurting after listening to the politically correct, pablum du jour, dribbling from the young people who took part in school walkouts last week. Now, don’t get me wrong. I support moments of silence and times of reflection to honor the dead and to identify with their grieving families. What I can’t stand, however, is the exploitation and hijacking of a tragedy for relatively shallow political purposes.

After saving the world from climate change, gender bias and sexual harassment, these high school students are now going to save us, all at one time mind you, from Donald Trump, white supremacy, toxic masculinity, the NRA and gun violence. We know this by virtue of the signs they held, the speeches they made, and the talking points they were spoon fed by the national sponsors of the walkout, i.e., the same feminazis who brought us the women’s march, sans the pink hats (thank God for that small favor).

Lost on these young students is the fact that nearly 100 percent of gun violence in our country has nothing to do with the aforementioned targets of political contrivance. The majority of people who die from gunshot wounds, over 60 percent, killed themselves. In addition, over 30 percent were killed in the commission of a crime, and much of that carnage was caused by young people affiliated with gangs. Let us therefore focus on the real problem mental and emotional health and career criminals not the Second Amendment rights of law-abiding, sane citizens.

Nevertheless, to top things off, students are now demanding that school resource officers, read that police officers based on campus, be removed. Get this: The students blame the presence of these cops for increasing tensions and for having a disproportionate impact on students of color by virtue of their policing the campus.

Truthfully, there has never been any indication that any of these school mass shootings were motivated by virtue of white supremacy, albeit the murders at Fort Hood, San Bernardino, the Boston Marathon and on 9/11, among many, many others, were truly motivated by Islamic bigots/supremacists. But we don’t want to talk about that, do we?

With regard to school violence and the role of school resource officers, the sad truth is that the mission of these officers is not to keep the school safe from outside attackers, as the officers are, more often than not, ill-equipped to do so. Their chief purpose is to keep staff and students safe from other students in routine situations.

Neither let us forget that in both the Parkland High School shooting, along with that of Columbine among others, these attacks were carried out by fellow students/alumni. What else can we say about that, except “students, heal thy selves”? If you want to truly reform society, take a stand against all the violence, misogyny and brutality in your own lives, as evidenced by the games you play, the music you listen to and the videos you watch.

Apart from these occasional nut-job mass murderers, a daily cause of concern on campuses stems from gang violence. Here in California, law enforcement must deal with gangs such as the Bloods, Crips, Mexican Mafia and MS13 that are (inconveniently) primarily composed of students of color among the student body. Then there are the local street gangs that are more often than not affiliated with one of these larger gangs that operate from coast to coast.

The cops are also trying to stem the flow of illicit drugs on campus, including meth, cocaine and marijuana, some of which contribute to the onset of mental illness. Oh, I forgot the latest choice of this genius generation. Tide pods, anyone?

Andy Caldwell is the executive director of COLAB, Santa Barbara County and host of The Andy Caldwell Radio Show, weekdays from 3-5 p.m., on News-Press AM 1290 and AM1440 KUHL