Caldwell: Sudden Adult Death Syndrome: A diagnosis of nothing?

Andy Caldwell, Santa Barbara News Press, 1/15/23

The headlines indicated that Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin “collapsed” on the field. The sad truth is that Damar died on the field and had to be resuscitated. How could this happen?

Dr. Jane Orient has written at WorldNetDaily (wnd.com) “People are learning from well-polished presentations about commotio cordis, an extremely rare event. A sudden impact to the chest throws the heart into a fatal rhythm disturbance.” However, she also indicates that, classically, “this occurs in young boys not wearing protective gear who get hit in the chest with a baseball or similar projectile traveling around 40 mph — not an older, well-protected football player”.

Dr. Orient also notes that, “By now, people have noticed that a lot of athletes have been collapsing on the field, and a high percentage of them die. Many are not even engaged in contact sports. Sudden death when engaged in strenuous activity that triggers a surge of adrenalin is not new. Certain congenital heart conditions, such as hypertrophic obstructive cardiomyopathy, predispose to it, and aspiring athletes should be carefully screened for this.”

These two explanations are the standard response of establishment medical experts and government bureaucrats. Thankfully, Dr. Orient and many other brave doctors and medical research scientists are floating other possible explanations to what has caused a tremendous rise in deaths among young people the world over, including people in the military, and professional athletes. It has to do with a phenomenon known as Sudden Adult Death Syndrome.

According to the Australian College of General Practitioners, SADS usually occurs in apparently healthy adults under 40 years of age, wherein no definite cause could be established even after autopsy or postmortem examination. Cardiologist and researcher Dr. Elizabeth Paratz from the Melbourne’s Baker Heart Institute explained that these unfortunate victims had the cardiac arrest “with no cause found on the back end.” They died from “a diagnosis of nothing.”

Dr. Paratz echoed the dilemma of her international colleagues about SADS remaining a diagnostic challenge because the majority of these SADS deaths — around 90% — occur outside the hospital, and the victims don’t reach the hospital alive. They’re proclaimed DOA (dead on arrival).

The medical and research professionals of Philippines CDC believe that SADS may possibly result from the vaccination rather than nothing! Imagine that! This is attributed to the spike proteins generated with vaccination, which may damage the lining of arteries all over the body. Moreover, data in Germany reveals a startling increase (1,000% or more!) in sudden, unexpected deaths in Germany after COVID-19 vaccines were rolled out. In Singapore, the Ministry of Health advises the vaccinated to refrain from strenuous activities for two weeks after the jab.

Whereas it is true that correlation is not causation, the experts around the world floating the alternative theory about the cause of sudden, unexplainable deaths are not alone. In a 2023 Rasmussen poll, nearly half of Americans think COVID-19 vaccines may be to blame for many unexplained deaths, and more than a quarter say someone they know could be among the victims.

Nevertheless, because of confirmation bias, culpability and liability, our government and medical establishment are in the mode of hear no evil, see no evil, and speak no evil while they cancel anyone who does otherwise. For example, California passed a law threatening the medical license of any doctor who challenges the pro-vax narrative.

Moreover, data indicating excess deaths among otherwise healthy people is being suppressed. This has to do with the human tendency that makes it nearly impossible to convince somebody that they have been fooled. It is harder still to get anyone to admit they perpetrated a falsehood that has cost people their lives.

Andy Caldwell is the COLAB executive director and host of “The Andy Caldwell Show,” airing 3 to 5 p.m. weekdays on KZSB AM 1290, the News-Press radio station.

﻿Andy Caldwell is the executive director of COLAB and host of The Andy Caldwell Radio Show, weekdays from 3-5 p.m., on News-Press Radio AM 1290.