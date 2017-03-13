Caldwell: The delinquent supervisor

By Andy Caldwell, Santa Barbara News-Press, 3/12/17 There is the saying that people who live in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones. Well, that maxim isn’t strong enough to convey the dismay I felt while witnessing an exchange between rookie County Supervisor Das Williams and his fellow elected, Sheriff Bill Brown. The Board is attempting to deal with a $35 million shortfall this year, up from $13 million just a few weeks ago, thanks to the revelation that the Social Services department is not going to be getting reimbursements from state government as expected. This shortfall is just the beginning of five years of ever-increasing shortfalls primarily due to pension obligations. Now that you have the background, consider Das Williams, the political equivalent of a juvenile delinquent, who for the past six years has been living on a mountaintop in a glass factory. His residence was at the intersection of hubris and malfeasance and he took part in obliterating anything and everything within a stone’s throw. It is in this allegorical context that Supervisor Williams delivered a stinging rebuke and order to the sheriff: “You need to get your budget under control!” Let the hubris sink in! County government is primarily an extension of state government and to a lesser degree, the federal government. The majority of funds that make up the county budget are pass-through monies tied to mandates from the glass factory on the hill. The pattern, year after year, is that Sacramento hurls down mandates to counties while refusing to fund the same. Moreover, the state absolutely refuses to truly balance its own budget, pay its own bills and fulfill its contractual obligations. On top of all that, the policies that are crippling local government and hamstringing the private sector (from whence all funds flow) come from the state. The single biggest impediment to cities, counties and school districts balancing their budgets is known as the California rule. The California rule makes it impossible for public entities to lower their pension costs going forward for existing employees. This is bankrupting government at all levels and only the legislature has the power to do anything about it. This one issue alone has helped to create a $150 million hole in county finances. There are many other things the state refuses to do, including reforming the California Environmental Quality Act, lowering taxes, reducing the regulatory burden, instituting welfare reform, making our failing infrastructure a priority, cooperating with the federal government on immigration reform, and holding felons in state prisons instead of dumping them into county jails. All told, our state has accumulated $1 trillion in debt and deficits as a result of political malpractice and fiscal malfeasance. Considering all this, instead of self-recrimination, Das Williams decides to excoriate the sheriff? Supervisor Williams hasn’t even sat through a county budget hearing yet. Nonetheless, after having served in the Assembly for six years, he tried to turn the table on the sheriff after only having served for two months on the Board. This was simply pompous and ludicrous considering the biggest cost-driver of county government is salaries, pensions and benefits, which comprise 60 percent of the budget. The Board of Supervisors alone approves the contracts with public union members, including that of the deputy sheriffs. No other elected officials have any say in the matter. Supervisor Williams is about to learn the hard way that what goes around comes around. Having moved down the hill for these next four years, he had better learn to dodge rocks while attempting to move a mountain of glass shards. Passing blame and casting dispersions on the little people is not going to help anyone. Andy Caldwell is the executive director of COLAB and the host of The Andy Caldwell Radio Show weekdays from 3-5 p.m. on News-Press Radio AM 1290.