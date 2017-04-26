Caldwell: The real Encyclopedia Brown

By Andy Caldwell , Santa Barbara News-Press, 4/26/17 Often, when I am sitting in county budget hearings, I feel like I am aboard the Poseidon, the ship in the movie that was flipped upside down in the water. It is hard to get your bearings, especially when other people are pretending this is the only way to sail. I have had the good fortune to call Michael Brown a friend and a mentor. Mike was the CEO of Santa Barbara County when I met him. He retired a few years back, after a stellar 42-year career as a city and county manager. He is a virtual encyclopedia when it comes to government finances and management. He now serves as my colleague, as he is the government affairs director of COLAB in San Luis Obispo County. Here is what he had to say about this year’s Santa Barbara County budget process: “From the standpoint of policy and organizational values, the county is frozen in the obsolete (though trendy) policy paradigms of “sustainability,” social “equality” and “consumption.” They are like fish in water. A fish does not know that there are other realms without water. First and foremost, the county officially conceives of itself as a provider of consumptive societal goods which it characterizes as broad policy goals. Those goals are 1) effective and responsive government; 2) safe and healthy community; 3) economically vital and sustainable community; 4) high quality of life for all residents; 5) accessible, open, citizen-friendly government; and 6) community that fosters safety and well-being of families and children. There is nothing intrinsically wrong with these broad goal statements, but they really don’t tell you anything. Thousands of jurisdictions have the same goals. “A problem is that, as utilitarian goals, they focus the organization on expanding the services and products (and hence the budget) as its highest value and reason for existence. This misses the ultimate and most important guiding purpose. As we have pointed out repeatedly, the unique and animating historic genius of the American constitutional system was and is that its key purpose is to protect people from their government. “The Constitution and its derivative state and local laws recognize that on a practical level, government exists to ensure freedom, safety of persons and property, legal stability, public order and the general welfare in society. Its very distinctive character is that it recognizes that governments themselves have always been and always will be the greatest threats to those very purposes. Accordingly, the county would do well to adopt a statement such as ‘Protect liberty, personal security, private property and freedom while promoting individual responsibility, strong families and economic opportunity’ as its overarching purpose and organizational value, against which substantive policy and organizational values are measured. This underlying theme should be the standard of the board, management and employees.” I couldn’t agree more with Mike Brown’s assessment and cure. Unfortunately, righting the ship is going to be no easy task. It might have to sink first. Andy Caldwell is the executive director of COLAB and host of the Andy Caldwell Radio Show, weekdays from 3-5 p.m., on News-Press Radio AM 1290.